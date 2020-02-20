Lowville churches to offer services, luncheons in Lent

LOWVILLE — Churches throughout the village will host Lenten worship services and luncheons at their locations on Wednesdays starting on Ash Wednesday.
The services will begin at noon and participants are invited to stay for lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of worship.
Schedule:
Feb. 26: Trinity Episcopal, 5411 Trinity Ave.
March 4: Lowville Mennonite, 7705 Ridge Road: “I am the Bread of Life” (John 6:35-40)
March 11: Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State St.: “I am the Light of the World” (John 8:12-20)
March 18: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave.: “I am the Door” (John 10:1-10)
March 25: Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 N. State St.: “I am the Good Shepherd” (John 10:11-18)
April 1: First Presbyterian Church, 7707 N. State St.: “I am the Resurrection and the Life” (John 11:17-27)
