Lyle L. Cook, 89, of Chateaugay passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of the North Country. Lyle was a lifelong resident of Chateaugay.
On Aug. 27, 1952, he was united in marriage with Phylis Delaney, the love of his life, by Rev. Kenneth D. Jones at the Chateaugay United Methodist Church. She predeceased him on January 3, 2018.
Lyle attended school in Chateaugay. He enjoyed sharing stories of growing up on the farm and how different life is now compared to then. A cattle dealer by trade, he enjoyed “making a deal”. He was also very generous to anyone who was in need. Lyle was a member of the Frontier Masonic Lodge -517, Chateaugay United Methodist Church, Harness Horse Association, Grange and Holstein Association.
He is survived by four children and their spouses, Robin and Patti Cook of Chateaugay, Pamela and Michael Heath of Burke, Penny and Brian Heath of Chateaugay, Rodney and Kelli Cook of Chateaugay; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Harold Cook of Chateaugay, Donald and Jeanine Cook of Long Island; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Charles Cheyne of Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Lyle will never be gone as one of his great-grandsons has earned the nickname “Little Lyle”.
Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Garth and Jim Cook.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to Hospice of the North Country or Chateaugay Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
