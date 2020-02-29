POTSDAM - One fourth-quarter rally succeeded while another fell short as the Madrid-Waddington Central and St. Lawrence Central basketball teams split the Section 10 Class C championships Friday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium.
In the boys final, M-W overcame a seven-point deficit early in the fourth to claim a 51-41 decision over SLC for a second straight sectional title while the girls championship game saw the Lady Larries work their way to a 12-point lead in the final frame before holding on for a 53-48 win that kept the Lady Yellowjackets from defending their crown.
Both Class C champions will now get set to host NYSPHSAA tournament openers against their Section 7 counterpart back at SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday, March 11, with the girls game starting at 6 p.m. followed by the boys matchup at 7:45 p.m.
BOYS FINAL
The teams produced seven lead changes through the first three quarters and the second-seeded Larries went ahead 39-32 when Steven Horner converted on their opening possession but senior center Trent Lashua stepped up to score eight of his team-high 14 points over a four-minute stretch midway through the fourth to spark a decisive 15-0 run that ended with Kyle Stoner burying his second three-pointer of the night with 58 seconds remaining to boost the Yellowjackets to a 47-39 lead. Senior Brennan Harmer, who was shadowed defensively from start to finish, sealed the win with four straight free throws in the closing seconds to cap an eight-point night. Sophomore Drew Harmer helped to pick up some of the offensive slack with a key 11-point night while Stoner finished with 10 points, Jacob Morgan with five and Sage Cordwell the other three.
“We definitely had to battle back tonight,” said coach Aaron Jones. “Brennan Harmer has been our top scorer all year and St. Lawrence came up with a defense to take him out of the game. Trent (Lashua) and Drew (Harmer) really stepped up for us and Brennan didn’t get frustrated by what they were doing against him and hit big free throws for us at the end.”
“I saw St. Lawrence play a couple of times this year and I knew this would be a tough game,” he added. “They made us work for this win.”
The Larries (12-10) were led offensively by senior Caeden Taylor with 14 points, including three three-pointers. Horner and fellow senior Cash Feeley worked the paint for nine points each followed by classmates Ethan LaRock and Ansen Weegar with six and three points respectively.
GIRLS FINAL
In the girls final, M-W (18-4) ran out to a quick 7-2 lead and survived a number of missed shots by SLC (11-11) to go into the second quarter ahead 10-6. The Lady Yellowjackets matched their biggest lead of the game when senior Alexis Sullivan scored to open the second but freshman JV call-up Rylee Daoust came off the bench and promptly drained a three-pointer from the right corner. Junior Mackenzie Moreau then tied the game at 12-12 with a three-pointer just over a minute later then converted from short range with 4:45 left in the half to give the Lady Larries a lead that they would not surrender the rest of the way.
A second three by Daoust with 3:47 left in the third quarter gave SLC its biggest lead at 37-23 but a late M-W run cut the deficit to 38-28 to start the fourth. The teams traded baskets to open the final quarter before Marissa McLean put the Lady Larries up 44-32 with 6:28 remaining.
Freshman Grace Plumley helped the Lady Yellowjackets get back on track with two straight field goals that keyed a 10-point run that ended with Sullivan connecting from in close with 2:29 left to make it 44-42. Sullivan, who scored six straight points in the fourth, tied the game at 46-46 with a pair of free throws with 1:12 remaining but on the next SLC possession, Moreau was fouled while attempting a three-pointer and with 56 seconds left, sank all three of her attempts to make it 49-46. Laney Tiernan cut the deficit back to one with a pair of free throws on the next M-W possession but Moreau would cap a career night with four more foul shots in the closing seconds to seal the championship win.
“I just took a deep breath, looked up at the time and said to myself, ‘I need to make these’. We’ve been working hard for this for a long time,” noted Moreau after SLC won the sectional title for the first time since 2015.
McLean, a senior who now stands just nine points away from joining classmate Maggi Yandoh in the 1,000-point club at SLC, was next leading scorer for the Lady Larries with 13 points followed by Daoust with nine, Yandoh with six and Abbi Lemieux with one.
“We got off to a slow start this season but the girls have really picked things up over the second half,” said coach Chad Gauthier. “We were ready for this game.”
Junior Emma Plumley emerged as leading scorer for M-W with 19 points followed by Sullivan with 14, Grace Plumley with six, Lydia Thomas with five and Tiernan with two while Lily LaMere and Anna Brady both netted one.
“I saw videos of some of their games this season and I knew they were going to be a tough matchup for us,” said M-W coach Bryan Harmer. “Three words have described our team all year - resilience, resolve and grit - and tonight I thought we showed all three again. We were down 12 points in the fourth but we dug our way back and gave ourselves an opportunity to win.”
“Give St. Lawrence credit, they made the plays they had to make to win,” he added. “It’s disappointing that we aren’t going on but we still have a lot to be proud of this season.”
