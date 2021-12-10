11th Annual 20 Under 40: Andrew Boulter

Andrew Boulter decided to stay in the north country because of his family and his love of volunteering.
And his family and volunteering are why he loves the north country.
For the past nine years, Mr. Boulter has worked at the Watertown Savings Bank, starting as a teller and moving up the ladder to become the assistant vice president of the consumer loan office.
It was never his plan to end up working at a bank. He went to SUNY Oswego with the intent to become a physician assistant. “It was a life changing,” he said. “I never saw this coming. It’s a totally different path that I saw.”
He took some economic classes at Oswego and found he had an interest and aptitude for the subject. His professors picked up on that, too, he remembered.
“They saw something I didn’t,” he said.
Mr. Boulter needed a job and one was open at the bank as a teller.
Watertown Savings Bank has been good to him, so he feels like he needs to give back to the community that also has been so good to him.
Whether it’s his volunteering or his career at the bank, Mr. Boulter thinks he can make a difference to the community.
At the bank, he assists with providing loans, mortgages and banking services to Jefferson County residents.
As a volunteer, he’s a member of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council, which strategically addresses the needs of nonprofit organizations and ultimately, for community members.
“It’s worked out well for me so far,” he said.
He credits Watertown Savings Bank President and CEO Mark R. Lavarnway and Mark S. Bellinger, its executive vice president and COO — dubbed “the two Marks” — with nurturing him and helping him grow at the bank.
“They’ve been very good to me,” he said. “I feel like I can sit down and talk to them.”
He’s also learned some of his leadership skills on the baseball diamond. With his stocky 5-foot-9 and 210-pound frame, he played two years of baseball at Jefferson Community College, as a catcher helping to lead the pitching staff.
“I love baseball,” he said.
He played on the Immaculate Heart High School baseball team that won the state title in 2006, although when he was younger he saw himself as a hockey player.
In a sea of Yankee fans in the north country, Mr. Boulter became a Boston Red Sox fan. His favorite players are Nomar Garciaparra and David Ortiz.
Getting involved in youth sports has ended up as some of most enjoyable moments in how he has given back. He’s been involved in the Watertown Hockey Association and as a coach for his son’s T-ball team.
With the north country’s four seasons, he’s able to enjoy the lake and the St. Lawrence River in the summer and skiing in the winter. There’s a lot to do within an hour in any direction, he said.
That’s what keeps young leaders in the north country, he said.
“Big cities are not us,” he said.
But it’s family, wife, Brooke, and their two young children who get him up in the morning. He gets his best advice from her, no matter the situation, he said.
And his advice to others?
“There’s a myth that’s there’s one way to success,” he said. “People see success as one way and it’s different for everybody.”
He’s an example of that. He planned to have a career in medicine but ended up a banker, Mr. Boulter said.
But it’s also important to plan for the future, he said.
“I’m a little quick to act,” he said. “It’s also important to take it step by step, think, look at things differently.”
He’s learned some of that through his background in sports, he said.
With his friends and colleagues, Mr. Boulter sees himself as “an open book.” They generally know what he’s thinking because he shares it with them, he said
