11th Annual 20 Under 40: Catherine Bennett

Catherine Bennett, 27
Growing up, Catherine Bennett didn’t want to be a farmer. In particular, she didn’t want to take over her parents’ operation, Bittersweet Farms, in Heuvelton.
“People would ask me if I’m going to take over my parents’ farm, and I would say ‘No’, because by the age of eight I knew you couldn’t do it alone, and when you’re graduating from a liberal arts college in a tiny town, the prospects of finding a group of people to help you on such an enormous undertaking are pretty low.” Rather, she wanted to save endangered species, specifically the Sumatran Rhino, and to write about it. This makes sense, given that her interests at St. Lawrence University, where she went to college, were environmental studies and journalism.
However, upon graduation she said she was emboldened by the connections she saw between what you can do to grow food while at the same time restoring the ecosystem.
Now, at Milkweed Tussock Tubers, the regenerative agriculture business she began in 2016, she is able to incorporate all of her past and present interests into what she does now.
“For example,” Ms. Bennett said, “wild ginger is a threatened species, but I’m going to grow it as a crop, and that’s going to increase the biodiversity of my ecosystem.”
Indeed, she noted, plant species are endangered just the same as many animal species, and they deserve saving, too.
“Through the work that I’m doing now,” she said, “I know that I’m restoring species in the same way I would be if I were saving Sumatran Rhinos, but I don’t have to fly to Indonesia to do it.”
As for what it is she does exactly, Ms. Bennett said Milkweed Tussock Tubers is a small-scale regenerative, diversified tuber operation working to restore threatened and endangered varieties of root crops, and to bring community and education together through that.
Right now, she said, Milkweed Tussock Tubers is the only certified disease-free regenerative seed potato operation in New York state.
“What that means,” she said, “is that my potatoes are clean to sell as seeds to other growers. We grow 23 varieties of potato right now, as well as native root crops such as Jerusalem artichokes and wild ginger. We never till our soil, and instead incorporate crop and animal rotation to help strengthen it.”
Regenerative agricultural practices are essential to what she does, and they are not to be confused with more harmful modern farming practices.
“It’s about returning to the understanding that farming is not about control and manipulation, but rather about relationships, and good farming is about nourishing those relationships,” she said.
“So regenerative agriculture is about restoring ecological health while providing food for a multitude of species. It’s not just about humans, and it’s not about mass-productionism either. It’s about building soil, restoring endangered species, sequestering carbon, and planting diverse crops.”
Caring for and maintaining these relationships with one’s ecosystem, she said, requires asking questions that challenge our dominant philosophies and modalities of production such as “What are other non-white, non-capitalistic cultures doing?”
It also requires a local outlook, which Ms. Bennett embodies through her work.
“The north country has a lot to offer,” she said, “but a lot of people who live here don’t see that. I’m not telling anyone they should settle, but if you want to make a positive impact in the world, you can find a way to be a leader wherever you are, especially in your own community.”
As for what the future holds, Ms. Bennett emphasized the need for community, saying she wants to find ways to build her business so that it’s more of a place for locals to come learn about farming and stick their hands in the soil.
“And then,” she said, “maybe I’ll take a vacation.”
