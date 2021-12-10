11th Annual 20 Under 40: Cheyenne Steria

Cheyenne Steria, 36
Cheyenne Steria is a Lowville native whose roots keep her tightly grounded in her community and dedicated to her job. As the director of finance and incentives at Lewis County Economic Development – Naturally Lewis to locals – Mrs. Steria spends her days in the background performing an important service for the community.
“I have never talked to more business owners or entrepreneurs in my life,” she said. “It’s the grassroots stuff that really ties you in.”
Aside from helping small businesses get started in Lewis County, Mrs. Steria is also dedicated to her family. Married with three children, she splits her time between her job, the church she attends and the needs of her kids.
“Sports are starting and just general involvement with kids, “ she explained when asked about time management. “Then you take them to the playground and you get involved with the playground and it’s like this never-ending thing,” she said, only half joking. “I think it takes a certain personality type to see something and then immediately want to improve it.”
That love and dedication to her family and community gets Mrs. Steria going in the mornings and keeps her busy throughout the day.
“I love my job,” she said, “and I love my home life. I’m in an amazing season of life right now where both are outstanding.”
Mrs. Steria says she has had to make a few changes to her personal life since becoming more involved with the community. After the birth of her first daughter, she said she decreased her work schedule to four days a week so she could be on the same schedule as her husband and children.
“The only things I’ve sacrificed in demanding that balance out of life is sleep,” she said.
Although there are challenges to balance her work and home life, Mrs. Steria comes to work every day looking forward to the challenge and novelty of never knowing exactly what will happen daily. She looks
forward to not only spending time at her desk working out numbers for small businesses, but also to knowing that she can physically walk out into the community and make a real difference, as well.
“I can run numbers as much as I want,” she said, “but I can also go out and traipse around redevelopment and look for the vision there and really play with the more artistic part of my brain, the more visionary part of my brain.”
Initially, Mrs. Steria was not as involved in the community as she is now. She was, she remarked dryly, “kind of dragged in” by a former director for Naturally Lewis, who trained for triathlons with her husband and asked if she would volunteer at Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival around 2011. After that initial push, she said she found herself talking with other members of the Lewis County Leadership Academy, who came from all walks of life.
“We met – the most random group of people – there was the highest person at United Way,” she said. “And one of my former history teachers, who’s a local historian, she was in the group. And down to me, and the girl who owns the Croghan Meat Market.”
She said that at the leadership academy something “clicked” and caused her to really dip into being active in the community.
When asked what she believed other north country leaders have to do to keep young professionals like her around, Mrs. Steria grew thoughtful. “Make space,” she said after a moment. “And encourage people.”
She said that spaces with more “diverse voices” allow for a more dynamic, free-thinking space where ideas can grow and help the community flourish.
Mrs. Steria grew excited when asked what businesses she would like to see in Lewis County.
“So many! That’s part of the reason I love this job, I just barf my ideas all over everybody! Because I don’t want to work 24/7 starting a small business, but somebody else does,” she said. “I would love to have a cider mill, like an apple orchard and a cider mill. So many things.”
