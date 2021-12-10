11th annual 20 Under 40: Christopher Marshall

Christopher Marshall, 38
The mornings are early and the days are long for Christopher Marshall, the assistant principal and athletic director at Gouverneur Central School, but he doesn’t mind at all.
“Some days I work 14 to 15 hours. I also wake up at 4 a.m. four to five days a week to work out. Then there are days when I try and sleep in a bit, but my internal clock says ‘Not a shot,’” he said.
When he’s not taking care of students as administrator and athletic director, Mr. Marshall can be found helping in the community.
“Chris has volunteered to coach football, hockey and lacrosse for the young people in Clayton, traveling all over the north country to be at the practices and games on his own time. Chris continually dedicates himself to the betterment of the kids that not only play sports for him, but that he sees on the sidelines that may need a kind word or friendly face to keep them going,” said Natalie L. Barraco, who nominated Mr. Marshall for the 20 Under 40 recognition.
Ashley Marshall, Chris’s wife, also nominated Mr. Marshall for the recognition, pointing out his active role in the community.
“He has helped start up many youth sports programs in Clayton: flag football and youth lacrosse,” Mrs. Marshall said.
Mr. Marshall said those youth sports are something he enjoys doing beyond the school’s walls.
“I have coached all levels of athletics from varsity to learn-to-skate with 2- to 3-year-old youth. Each level is special, fun and challenging in its own way. I suppose this is my way of giving back to the community in some people’s eyes, but honestly, it’s just as much for me because I absolutely love to do it. Not to mention I could never handle watching my sons practice or games from the sideline, and I would also drive my wife Ashley insane,” Mr. Marshall said.
“My friends and I still reminisce about old memories from youth sports all the way to interscholastic athletics in middle and high school. I have the best memories regarding athletics and some of the funniest stories to go with them. I was also very fortunate to have outstanding coaches at every level,” he said.
Mrs. Marshall said her husband has also worked hard to help bring high school students back to school full-time at Gouverneur as the pandemic continues.
“He participated on many committees to brainstorm ways to get students back to in-person learning,” she said.
As athletic director, a task Mr. Marshall performs simultaneously with his assistant principal duties, he takes on more responsibility.
“While he is working in the administration field he is simultaneously completing his tasks as athletic director.This may be the hardest job yet, especially during COVID. Trying to schedule games, reschedule games due to quarantines, supervising all sporting events to make sure they run smoothly, planning homecoming, hiring coaches...can we even find coaches? How many patrons can we have in the stands for an indoor sporting event? Let’s make sure those patrons are wearing their masks. What about the athletes? Are they keeping their grades so they can play?” Mrs. Marshall said.
The days may be long, but Mr. Marshall said that’s what keeps him going.
“I never have two days that are the same. Being an assistant principal and athletic director has its challenges in a mid-size school, but I am constantly involved in different aspects of the school district and that makes each day fun, challenging and exciting,” he said.
It may be into the evening by the time Mr. Marshall leaves school. In the process, he has touched many lives as assistant principal and athletic director at the school. Now it’s time to head home to turn his attention to his family and community.
“He lays it all on the line and gives everything he has at work and his community for his students, his athletes, the children in his community, and most importantly his family,” Mrs. Marshall said.
