11th Annual 20 Under 40: Dr. Asim Kichloo

Dr. Asim Kichloo, 37
Growing up around a family of doctors in the northernmost part of India, Dr. Asim Kichloo is keeping the tradition going in the north country. After finishing medical school, Dr. Kichloo decided to come to the United States and become a licensed physician.
“The journey was how it is for a lot of immigrants,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Before arriving in the north country, Dr. Kichloo did his training in New York City, which he said was a “very busy but robust program.”
“Very soon in my career I knew that you have to be that person to make that change,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Dr. Kichloo has also volunteered his time to give back to his hometown of Bhadrwah, India where he and his family work to set up medical camps in Northern India which provide care for underprivileged members of the community.
“Back home, rather than medical facilities, what we try to do is arrange a lot of stuff for people who are very underprivileged, in terms of people who can’t get access to medicine. We have tried in our capacity to do whatever we can to help those kinds of people,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Dr. Kichloo said that even when he goes back on vacation, he does whatever he can to help people.
“I don’t believe in the clock-in, clock-out type thing. When you’re in something, you are in it with your whole heart all the time,” Dr. Kichloo said.
One of the things Dr. Kichloo has his whole heart in, is the north country.
“The sense of community, you can rely on your neighbor and that sense of oneness is something that is very important. Once I started working here in 2019, it was very clear that this is a place that I can raise my family,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Dr. Kichloo said he believes that it is very important for people to be surrounded by the right people (in his case, his father), and to be in the right environment in order to become a leader.
“Being a leader means being the first person to be there to help. Being a leader means sometimes sacrificing your own time for the greater good, for the bigger picture,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Another aspect important to Dr. Kichloo was to build a connection with his patients, especially during the pandemic.
“We always would look at patient care from a standpoint of you have to keep your emotions disconnected because if you get too emotionally involved, a loss of a patient or something that doesn’t go right for a patient can be a personal pain to you,” Dr. Kichoo said of the mindset of a physician. However, he thinks that has changed a little bit because of the pandemic.
“Human beings, they strive for something more than a medication when they’re in the hospital. They strive for something more than just a nice nurse or a good physician. I remember being in the COVID unit, and having patients who, because of COVID and being in isolation for a long period of time, just didn’t want to eat, just didn’t want to do anything, they were just not motivated to get well. Sometimes just going in and patting on their back and sometimes just talking to them and putting up a spoon and trying to feed them some pudding or some Jello did make a difference,” Dr. Kichloo said.
Dr. Kichloo has also been an outspoken advocate for the best public health measures as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Kichloo was on a 7 News special called “The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers” in which he answered questions live on air about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Kichloo said in order to see a change, “you have to start with yourself,” and Dr. Kichloo has been the start to that change in the north country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.