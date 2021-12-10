11th Annual 20 Under 40: Dr. Corey Campbell

Dr. Corey Campbell, 32
The day before Corey A. Campbell moved to Watertown in early March of 2019 to begin a position with Jefferson Community College, it was 80 degrees in West Palm Beach, Florida. When he landed in Syracuse, it was eight degrees, and when he drove up to Watertown it was four.
Aside from the temperature change, the native Floridian was in for a long night. When he arrived in Watertown, he had a rental car, a suitcase and the clothes on his back.
“When I moved into my apartment and was getting situated, I go to the store because I don’t have anything and when I come out it’s dark – this is five o’clock or so,” he said. “Not only is it dark, but there’s this white stuff, otherwise known as snow, that is coming from the sky. For a native Floridian I think Armageddon is happening and the world is coming to an end, but I see everybody else just kind of going about their day, no big deal.”
After returning his cart and getting into the rental car, he started to drive and the wheels were turning, but the car wasn’t going anywhere- something north country natives and transplants alike can relate to. After finally getting the car out and back to the apartment, he was without hot water that evening as well.
After his first night, things have gotten much better for Dr. Campbell in the area and he has settled in nicely.
Having acquired a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University with two concentrations: Higher Education Leadership and Organizational Leadership, Dr. Campbell is passionate about education, as well as helping students and the community so students can go out and be productive citizens, and he is motivated personally by health and family. He is committed to doing what is right for his students, his community and his wife, Ashley, and daughter Ella.
“A pro of the job is making that difference, being able to initiate change, to try to develop students and help them grow,” Dr. Campbell said. “And just looking at challenges as opportunities of how we can overcome them to better support the students and get them to where they want to be.”
When it comes to his community involvement, Dr. Campbell considers himself very fortunate because people want to have him involved on various boards. He looks at that as an opportunity and feels blessed that he is in the position to give back to the community to try to help these organizations achieve their mission.
One of his main hobbies is exercising, which he typically does before coming into the office. He also enjoys bowling and used to bowl in a league called Wednesday Night Out before moving to Watertown. He said he hasn’t been able to do it recently, but would like to get back into it.
One of the pieces of advice Dr. Campbell was given that has stuck with him from a colleague, a lawyer, at a previous institution, was anytime you’re writing an email, send it as if it could end up in court. Another piece that has helped with his career that he has received from multiple people is you’re only in control of yourself and your actions, you can’t control anyone else. Based on that, the trick is to adjust to whatever situation is presented to you.
Though he greatly values his professional career and the opportunities he has had so far, Dr. Campbell also recognizes the importance of having a work/life balance and prioritizing the things that really matter.
“One of the things I’ve learned about myself is that I value my health and, of course, my family; those are things that I’m not willing to sacrifice,” Dr. Campbell said. “I know that I have standards that I’m not willing to sacrifice for the betterment of a job. When that time comes, I have had conversations with whomever, professionally to come up with outcomes of what are we going to do to address the situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.