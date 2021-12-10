11th Annual 20 Under 40: Dr. Jennifer Nightingale

Dr. Jennifer Nightingale, 39
When inspiration strikes Jennifer Nightingale, a doctor of veterinary medicine in Lewis County, wasting no time in acting on inspiration when it strikes, has brought her a life she cherishes; she’s doing what she loves, with people she respects in a community that has welcomed her.
Growing up riding horses and being around animals, Dr. Nightingale always wanted to be a vet, but she temporarily talked herself out of it when “the pre-med aspect” of veterinarian training at Middlebury College in Vermont became intimidating.
“I felt like maybe it wasn’t something I was capable of doing, so I ended up doing a degree in architecture with a double major in Italian instead,” she said.
After a year abroad “doing all this neat stuff” and working for an architecture firm for almost a year, she felt like an “impostor” in her life and that she was not doing what she was meant to be doing.
“I was hanging out with some childhood friends and one of them said they always thought that I would be a vet and I said, ‘You know, I always thought that I would be a vet, too!”
She wasted no time making a change after that epiphany.
About a week after the conversation, she took a job running a Hudson Valley sheep farm while she was working at a historical preservation firm as an intern part–time, went on calls with a veterinarian four days a week and waitressed.
“It was a really crazy time of life, but really exciting, and I ended up deciding that (being a veterinarian) was something I wanted to do,” enthused Dr. Nightingale.
She went back to school, this time to SUNY Albany to do her prerequisites to become a veterinarian and on to Cornell University for her graduate work.
“It was one of those things where you need to follow the path that seems right at the time and it did work out really well.”
An internship with Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Lowville evolved into her first job after graduation, and now she has been living in Lewis County for 10 years. She still loves the work, the family-friendliness of Countryside Animal Clinic and, importantly, the people she serves.
“I feel like large animal is a really good fit for me, in part because I go to peoples’ homes and farms,” Dr. Nightingale said. “You develop these relationships where there’s trust and understanding and it allows me to really get to know people which for me, makes it more enjoyable.”
There, too, has been a source of inspiration.
“You sometimes encounter situations where people are doing exceptional things that you wouldn’t know about any other way, and one of the things that I picked up on a lot last year, was that there are a lot of people raising kids that aren’t necessarily their own kids, in this area – just doing some really good things for children,” said Dr. Nightingale.
So, she took action: after getting Christmas lists for 18 of the children in the families that inspired her, she made a shopping list on an online retail website and reached out to her friends to invite them to take part.
The response was overwhelming and went far beyond her group of friends.
“Within something like 24 hours, all of the stuff was purchased,” she said. “I think everybody got so much joy out of giving to these kids and rewarding these people who had done such a generous act by taking care of these kids, whether they be foster care or grandchildren.”
The gifts were wrapped by volunteers and in the hands of the children just before Christmas.
That kind of special connection with the farms and families she serves comes from the connection she has felt to the older generation of vets.
“It’s a generation that’s just seen a ton and it’s beyond the professional, it’s the personal. I just love the way they interact with people,” Dr. Nightingale said about the late Dr. Harry O’Connor, who led her to her long-used skill sets and how to connect with clients. She also admires Dr. Patrina Ashley for being a woman in vet medicine before that was commonplace, her humility, kindness and ability to think outside of the box.
Now, as a mentor herself, she tries to both pass on all that she has absorbed as well as emphasize the importance of work-life balance to avoid burnout and an approach to clients of empathy and open-mindedness to the realities of their clients’ lives.
“One of the things I like about the north country is that I think people here are really grounded and connected to working with their hands, working with the earth, working with animals. There’s a connection to practical skills and agriculture here. I’ve never lived in a place that’s that way and it just feels right to me,” Dr. Nightingale said, with a small, sincere smile. “I’m really fortunate. Having what I have, I just feel so lucky. I don’t imagine myself doing anything differently.”
Even if there are no Italian speaking cows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.