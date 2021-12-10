11th Annual 20 Under 40: Jason Hendricks

Jason Hendricks, 39
On some maps, Massena is but a blip. On other maps, Massena doesn’t exist.
But that was then, and this is now, thanks to Jason Hendricks.
Mr. Hendricks was hired by the town of Massena to start from scratch with a branding campaign. Now, his work can be seen in a multitude of areas, from the Explore Massena, Fish Massena and Fly Massena websites, to decals placed on town vehicles, to new letterhead. And let’s not forget the Explore Massena app, as well as videos he has produced to promote Massena.
Mr. Hendricks is a web and graphics designer for his company, H3 Designs LLC in Massena.
“Jason started his business in 2013, at a time when the business climate was difficult as we weathered the industrial cutbacks in Massena stemming from the financial difficulties of 2008. He had built his business, concentrating on logo development, branding and as a webmaster for many area small businesses and organizations,” Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
“When I was deciding between continuing with Alcoa or growing my business and stepping out on my own, Nate Lashomb was the one who had faith I could make H3 Designs, LLC bigger and better and make it. It was a life-defining moment for me with two kids and everyone else thought it was crazy or a mistake. But here I am six years later and doing great,” Mr Hendricks said.
His work caught the attention of the Massena Town Council, which was looking to brand Massena with a large focus on the town’s involvement with major fishing organizations.
“The Massena Town Board hired Jason after a search for a company that could provide expertise to improve Massena’s presence to the public through social media. Jason was able to work with town and village board members as well as volunteers and provide innovative ideas and direction to develop a variety of logos, including Fish Massena, Massena International Airport and Explore Massena. Jason developed websites and social media pages along with the Explore Massena app,” Mr. Carbone said.
He said, despite the pandemic, Mr. Hendricks used a variety of ways to continue working on the initiative, including conference calls, emails, texts and audiovisual calls.
“When it was time for the kids fishing tournament, Jason created a special kids fishing logo for this event, and also worked on the planning committee for all of the fishing events. Jason has been spot on and has been very responsive to create community flyers and social media posts, even with very short notice,” Mr. Carbone said.
“Everyone on the committee is very proud of the work that was accomplished and the credit goes to Jason and his leadership and talent. Jason continues to create visual impressions and narrative for the promotion of business, events, tourism for Massena and the north county,” he said.
“I am always pushing myself to test out new design techniques, or web design tricks. Staying with the design trends and learning new tricks is exciting,” Mr. Hendricks said.
Mr. Carbone said Mr. Hendricks isn’t just focused on his work. He also stays active in the community. He was a founding member of the Massena Visionaries, a group that worked to make Massena better, including a huge sweep across the village to clean up around many abandoned properties.
He has also coached Louisville Minor Hockey for nearly a decade and served as association vice president. In addition, he’s been an active member of the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the Massena Business Development Corporation.
“I want to give back to my community and want to be a positive role model for a younger generation. My children and nephews are also inspirations. My kids have helped me with many community actions and it shows them it takes a community to have a great town,” Mr. Hendricks said. It hasn’t come without some concessions, though. Mr. Carbone said Mr. Hendricks and his wife, Lindsay, rescheduled their honeymoon around the fishing tournaments, and captured all aspects of the tournament.
“This is true dedication to his field,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.