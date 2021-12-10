11th Annual 20 Under 40: Jeffrey Kimball

Jeffrey Kimball, 35
As a Watertown native, Jeffrey Kimball returned home after receiving his Masters of Business Administration at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego. He has been a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual for the past 15 and a half years.
Mr. Kimball he did not have aspirations to become a financial advisor until he interned with a friend.
“A friend of mine needed someone to intern for them and I just interned under him and I realized I should give it a shot myself. I didn’t really have an exact aspiration for it. I knew I always wanted to possibly run my own business one day; I literally just thought I was trying to pad my resume,” he said.
Fifteen and a half years later, he is still padding his resume. Mr. Kimball has been the vice president of the board for the Watertown Golf Club and has inherited a business scholarship program at Watertown High School in 2017 through the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Mr. Kimball noted how important it was to him to give back to the community that he grew up in, but also says that setting an example is very important to him.
“The scholarship program I set up at Watertown High School, I’m hoping that will inspire others to also set up scholarship programs. A lot of those were established post-mortem; I’d rather give back now.”
Personally, Mr. Kimball looks up to his three parents, his dad, stepmom and mom. He also mentioned that he remembers a lot of the lessons his business teachers from high school taught him.
As previously mentioned, community involvement is extremely important for Mr. Kimball. This includes the work he’s done for Relay for Life.
“My team has worked really hard. We were three small teams, we ended up merging. Two people on my team have really taken the lead, but the fact that we went from raising a couple thousand dollars a year to in 2019 we raised $20,000. It’s nice to see our team grow.”
The “Twelve Week Year” is a book Mr. Kimball recently read that has lessons in there that he learned, and takes with him during his career.
“It’s amazing in my career and a lot of careers that are incentive-based careers. It seems like the end of the year push, they always are able to come up with, even if they’re way behind, statistically sometimes their best quarter is the last quarter of the year, and the 12–week year is about creating that urgency much earlier on,” he said.
Mr. Kimball noted how much of an accomplishment it was to him to be nominated for the 20 Under 40 this year.
“I felt a sense of accomplishment. I don’t do it for recognition, but it’s nice to be recognized for your work,” he said.
“You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” is a quote that Mr. Kimball always keeps with him professionally, which he learned from his business teacher in high school. Personally, his most important rule is the golden rule, to treat others the way you want to be treated.
Mr. Kimball notes that the lack of learning about financial planning in high school and college makes his job more difficult.
“The lack of education in high school and college about financial planning actually makes it harder for us because there’s just a lot of knowledge there and, if somebody is not sure of something, it’s going to be hard for them to understand it,” he said.
In his career, there is “a lot of turnover” according to Mr. Kimball. Therefore, he has learned how resilient he is throughout his journey.
“Our career is very, very tough. There is very high turnover and very low success rate. So to be able to make it 15 and a half years, as one of 40 in my class, obviously that shows a lot of resiliency and toughness. I started basically in 2008 and 2009, which is the recession, and to be able to make it through all of that and still be here shows some level of resiliency,” he said.
