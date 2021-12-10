11th Annual 20 Under 40: Jessica Blair

Jessica Blair, 35
Committed fully to whatever she does, both personally and professionally, Jessica L. Blair works hard to support her family, her school and her community- a trait instilled in her by her parents, Robert and Cynthia VanCoughnett, from a young age.
Growing up on a small family dairy farm in Adams presented Mrs. Blair with a lot of the qualities she utilizes still. She said always being expected to do chores right along with her family probably helped develop her work ethic and the type of person that she is today.
“My father never allowed me to do anything halfway,” she said. “He taught me to work harder than everyone else and had me continue to set my goals higher each time I achieved one.”
Considering her parents as her first mentors, others include a physical education teacher she collaborated with for nine years, who taught her how important teachers are to their students and the great impact they can have on each one, and Mark Taylor, the principal of Case Middle School, whom she works closely with as the assistant principal. Mrs. Blair said Mr. Taylor pushes her every day to do great things for the school and community and has shown her the importance of building relationships and building a community around those relationships.
After college, coming back to the area and living close to family were the priority for Mrs. Blair. Now, she has a family of her own and being a role model for her two sons, London, 8, and Jackson, 5, is her greatest motivator.
“Each day when I leave the house for work I remind both of them to be great students today, and their response back to me is always ‘Be a great principal today,’” she said. “I have really high expectations for them and I take this commitment to be great for my children and for my students at school very seriously.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in her year as an intern before taking on the job as assistant principal, her time has not been without its challenges, but Mrs. Blair said her job is different and exciting each day. Amid the uncertainty, one thing is always for sure: Mrs. Blair does her best each day, and she knows her staff does as well.
With an academic background in subjects such as science and physical education, as well as exercise physiology and sport administration, not to mention education administration, Mrs. Blair has the skillset for success. When she was still an intern, she enjoyed being given a real voice at the table during a time when no one knew the right answer as to what to do was.
“It was nice to be fully engaged in those conversations and to try to make good decisions for our kids,” Mrs. Blair said.
Committing herself to developing the youth in the local community, Mrs. Blair said she doesn’t think there is any better investment of one’s time than the growth and development of our future.
She wants to provide kids with the best opportunities to learn, grow, and understand the importance of growing up in a strong community.
An already strong leader, Mrs. Blair said she often finds herself observing others to learn how to improve her own leadership qualities. She observes others and then reflects on the responses they’ve received. A big believer in self–reflection, she said she wants to make sure that she’s making progress toward her goals and determine what strategies were successful and which ones need to be improved upon.
After work, Mrs. Blair said she enjoys spending time with her husband, Adam, and their two sons. Lots of free time is spent heading to sports practices somewhere, as Mrs. Blair feels like coaching her children’s sports is a great way to stay connected to her original passion of coaching as well as a way to support the local community.
