11th Annual 20 Under 40: Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones, 34
Jordan Jones might not be a good fit for the nursing industry or emergency room, but he has spent his career doing what he excels at to help healthcare providers and patients.
Mr. Jones, a north country native who graduated from Thousand Islands Central School, has made his own career triple crown right here in Watertown. He grew up as a sailing instructor at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, and someday when he retires he’ll find some place warm and return to help people on the water, but for now he’s focused on being a backbone for healthcare providers.
It’s all focused on healthcare, from starting in mental health services, then moving on to end-of-life services, and then on to substance abuse, where he is now. At face value it’s not saving lives directly, but he’s doing what he’s best at. He has handled the finance side of business for several organizations, striving to leave them better off than how he found them. He finds inspiration in his wife, Sabrina, who’s an ER nurse.
“It takes a lot of passion to do that,” he said. “I could never do what they do. I’m not that type of person to do it, but I want to help them, and this is the best way I know how to do that.”
He and his wife went to middle school together and had lockers nearby. They graduated from high school, and he went to Clarkson University while she went to SUNY Potsdam. All throughout those years they didn’t see each other, even though those colleges are just miles apart. Mr. Jones graduated from college and went on to get a masters degree at SUNY Polytechnic Institute before getting his first gig in the healthcare field back in Watertown.
“I originally thought about leaving and then I got a job out of college for Transitional Living Services,” he said. “I just liked the work and it’s all accounting and finance-based. I figured there are plenty of opportunities for someone who is good at that work to have a successful career and give back to the community.”
Indeed, he took a lower-level finance clerk job at Transitional Living Services of Northern New York. When he took the job, he was reunited with Sabrina - his middle school friend he hadn’t spoken with for years. The office romance took hold, and they would end up getting married.
Mr. Jones then moved on to Hospice of Jefferson County, which lately has been looking to expand its residence.
“It’s very needed as our population continues to age,” he said.
He worked there to help clients in hospice get end-of-life insurance and coverages.
“I think the best way I can help with that is to help organizations be fiscally viable and help clients get the right coverage that they need,” he said.
Mr. Jones would move on from hospice and end up taking a job at Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions in Watertown. He started as a clerk at Transitional Living Services and now he’s at CREDO, working as their CFO.
On top of that, he’s now president of the Watertown Rotary Club. He joined at just 27 years old and was the youngest member for several years.
“All of my former bosses were Rotarian members, and they encouraged me to join,” he said. “After going to a few meetings and meeting everyone, I thought ‘Well, this is a great way to get to know people in the community and the business they do.’ If you’re looking for someone, you’ll most likely find them at a Rotary meeting.”
He was approached to begin climbing the ladder in the ranks. He started as second-vice president, moved on to first-vice president and now he’s president.
“This year it’s just been crazy busy but I’ve enjoyed it,” he said.
And he brings the same mentality to Rotary as he does to being the man behind the scenes of healthcare providers and non-profits, keeping the lights on for all of them.
“I saw it as a way to make connections,” he said. “But I’ve lived here my whole life, so I saw it as a way to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.