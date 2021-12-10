11th Annual 20 Under 40: Josh Leviker

Josh Leviker, 37
The strongest influences in 37–year–old Joshua Leviker’s life taught him how to work hard, do his best and not to give up.
“My grandfather owned Prue’s Bike Shop in Lowville. I wanted a new bike and I got thrown the (news)papers and told to find a job. I walked a paper route for two years so I could buy a bike for a paper route,” he said with a laugh at the twist.
One of his mentors in his younger years, his wrestling coach Neil Aubel at Lowville Free Academy High School, always said, “Dare to be great,” which stuck with him and combined with his work ethic and what he refers to as his “stubborn streak” that keeps him from ever giving up, to help him remain focused and determined throughout his life and career.
A short-lived aspiration to become an architect led to the life-altering experience of taking classes toward that dream at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center BOCES in Glenfield, for his junior and senior years of high school.
Although he changed his mind about architecture as a career, the knowledge he gained at BOCES including the architectural design software – AutoCAD, drafting and learning how to read blueprints, helped him excel at SUNY Delhi, where he earned his associates degree in construction management, and in his first job after college.
“I had no idea what I wanted to do (after graduation).” Mr. Leviker said, “I knew I had school debt and I had to get a job.”
He hoped to avoid plan B: becoming a full-time hired man at the Lewis County farm where he commuted from college every weekend to work.
Mr. Leviker did not specifically look for a job with an earthworks or paving company. He simply took an opportunity that presented itself.
“I always say I was never given anything except an opportunity. I tell that to new hires or younger employees,” Mr. Levkier said. “You don’t get things given to you in life, you get a chance and that is just what it is. If you excel and do good, you’ll go places and if you don’t, you very seldom get a second chance.”
Barett Paving in Syracuse provided that opportunity and his architectural knowledge from BOCES helped him establish himself with the company. That was almost 18 years ago.
The first job he was assigned was relatively small, he said, but because he could read blueprints and plans, he was put on a $6.9 million project before the end of his first year.
What Mr. Leviker likes most about his job is that he gets to experience the results in a very concrete way.
“It’s a rewarding thing. From reading an advertisement (about a job), usually about a year and a half later you can sit on a road, stand on it,” he said, “Not everything’s good about the job. You always have things that can go wrong, have bad days, but we can sit back and joke about it at the end of the day or when the job is over. The company made money, we hit our target, we hit our milestones per day and you can see it. You can touch it, you know?”
First as a village trustee in Turin, where he lives with his wife and children, and for the past four years as mayor, Mr. Leviker has applied the construction and engineering knowledge gained in his career to solving local issues and making connections with the right experts to get jobs done.
“I bring the business aspect to a small area. I got on as trustee, I think, because someone knew I had water line background, asked me some questions and said the board meets once a month. Things just kind of went from there,” he said. “You meet the local village and town people, one contact turns into two, two into four, and quickly, you know everyone.”
He said he was always looking for ways to get the people of Turin involved, from encouraging them to attend meetings to resuscitating a long-dormant Fourth of July parade.
In November, Mr. Leviker was elected the new county legislator for the district, a job he sought primarily to bring new ideas about how the recreation industry, especially snowmobiling, can be grown and boost the local economy. He will start the new legislator position in January.
His passion for snowmobiling, hunting and the four seasons, and love of being near his family will keep him in Turin, he said.
City life? “That just isn’t for me.”
