11th Annual 20 Under 40: Lisa Virkler

Lisa Virkler, 34
As a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, Lisa Virkler is no stranger to public service or long hours.
Spending her Wednesdays doing clinicals at Jefferson Community College, teaching prospective nurses and “showing them the ropes,” along with her normal duties at the hospital, she is certainly busy. Her other job as a legislator for Lewis County takes up the rest of her time, embedding her in the middle of community needs and giving her the ability to help people in a different way than being a nurse does. She sees her job as a legislator as a way to invest in her community and to help it grow.
“We decided to invest the money [awarded to the county] in bettering our communities, which is awesome. One of them is for childcare, which I’m very excited about,” she said. “Jefferson County has teamed up with us because they said, ‘Wow, that’s a wonderful things you guys are doing, let’s also do that,’ and we already had the groundwork.”
Access to childcare is particularly important to Mrs. Virkler because of her children and Lewis County being classified as “a childcare desert.” She said her and her spouse’s parents watch their kids when needed, but not everyone has that fallback available to them.
Family and scenic Lewis County brought Mrs. Virkler back from Colorado, where she lived for about seven years. The many outdoor options for activities the north country offers kept her local and, with her job as a legislator, she hopes to expand upon the trails that are accessible to the public.
“We’re very big into the outdoors, very big into snowmobiling, ATVs, skiing,” she said. “It’s the outdoor recreation, it’s our family, it’s the comforts of it.”
As a legislator, she hopes that she can grow the local trail systems so more people can do recreational activities safely throughout the year.
“One of the things that I wanted to do as a legislator was to promote [the trails] but also promote them to be safer. As a registered nurse in the area, I do see the toll that takes on our first responders and the healthcare personnel,” she explained. “I’ve just been learning at these meetings about how involved it is and trying to see the bigger picture.”
Aside from bringing more recreation and childcare to the area, Mrs. Virkler also wants to plug the north country into the internet by bringing broadband to more rural areas. She believes it is important for everyone to have access to the internet, a concept highlighted particularly by the pandemic and its effects on families with children who did all of their schoolwork via Zoom, or parents who no longer commuted to work and, instead, spent their days working from home.
“If [the pandemic] has taught us anything, it’s that if you don’t have wi-fi, it disadvantages kids,” she said. “If you want to move away from the city and work remotely and you love it in this area, you love being out in the middle of nowhere, you love waking up and seeing that sunrise over the river – if you can’t get wi-fi to your house, that’s a no–go, you’re not going to do it.”
One of the most important things that Mrs. Virkler has learned since becoming a legislator is to “listen and ask questions.” When she was first approached about taking the position, she did exactly that and asked other legislators what the job entailed and if she would actually be in a position to engender change in the community. Former legislator Jack Bush gave her just the advice she needed to jump in after she asked him if he thought she could make a difference.
“It was almost like he was taken aback by that question,” she remarked. “He was like, ‘Of course you will make a difference. You are in a position to make a change.’”
Now, a year after stepping up to the position, she feels more prepared to do her job, more informed about what’s happening in her community and the wants and needs of the people she represents.
