11th Annual 20 Under 40: Matthew Turcotte

Matthew Turcotte, 29
Things started early for local investor and entrepreneur Matt Turcotte. From his first company at 16 and first book published as a high school senior, Matt has always had an eye for business and the drive to get things done.
Mr. Turcotte describes himself as an investor, and he owns multiple businesses around the region. He owns a self-storage facility outside the city of Watertown, and still owns North Shore Solutions, the web development company he started at 16. Mr. Turcotte’s company specializes in municipal websites and he’s designed the websites for many of the local government entities across New York.
“I’ve had an interest in entrepreneurship and investing in business for a long time,” he said. “If you really want to go back to where it all started, when I was 13 or 14, the first project I worked on was as an Eagle Scout.”
Mr. Turcotte said he worked to repair a flagpole, and install a monument, in a cemetery on Grindstone Island.
He said that was his first introduction to project management and team coordination — the skills he would end up using in the business world.
Mr. Turcotte’s second project was to build a website for the town of Clayton.
“It was so exciting,” he said. “I was getting paid $10 an hour, and to me that was all the money in the world.”
Mr. Turcotte spun the skills he developed there into a full-fledged business and eventually wrote a book, “From Main Street to Mainstream: The Essential Steps to Launching Your Small Town Business Online.”
All this caught the attention of Clarkson University in Potsdam, and he ended up getting a tour of the campus from the university president.
“He said ‘I’d love for you to come here,’ and I said ‘Well, that’s great, make me an offer.’ It was kind of a bold thing to say at the time,” he said.
In 2012, Mr. Turcotte was the first student to participate in Clarkson University’s unique Young Innovators and Entrepreneurs program, which sees young businessowners get a full ride scholarship to Clarkson University in exchange for a 10% stake in their businesses. Mr. Turcotte has since bought back the 10% stake in North Shore Solutions he gave to Clarkson University for this program.
While at Clarkson, he got into the investing world. He founded Grindstone Holdings LLC as a junior at the college, purchasing a variety of residential, commercial, warehouse and storage properties throughout the region. His first purchase was the storage facility and storefront building he owns on Murrock Circle in Watertown.
“I scrimped and saved over the years and had enough for a down payment to buy that building,” he said. “I had no credit.”
He’s since added on a number of properties, and plans to keep growing his property portfolio.
Nowadays, he continues to manage that holding company, buys and sells stocks, and actively works developing websites with North Shore Solutions.
“The rental portfolio is growing, we’re adding more clients to the web business, and things have just kind of snowballed from there,” he said.
Mr. Turcotte has been a member of a number of advisory councils, and has worked closely with River Church in Clayton as well. He currently works with the Shipley Center for Innovation at Clarkson University, an entrepreneurship incubator.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “This is a great place to start a business. There’s a lot of support, and a great quality of life.”
Mr. Turcotte recently finished building a home in Clayton, his hometown, and is focused on building out his life and businesses in the north country.
He said he’s driven by love of productivity and shaping a project from start to finish.
“I always have something that I’m working on,” he said.
Mr. Turcotte said that has led to a firm life lesson as well. He enjoys working so much, he said he finds it easy to overwork himself and sacrifice his health in the process.
“In college, I think it was really unhealthy how much I worked,” he said. “Now I have more of a balance. There will always be sacrifices, in anything you do that’s worthwhile, but in the end you reap what you sow.”
