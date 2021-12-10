11th Annual 20 Under 40: Meredith Taylor

Meredith Taylor, 39
Meredith L. Taylor went from being new to Fort Drum, and looking for a job, to helping military spouses and veterans find their careers, namely at the solar facility she helped bring to the north country.
Mrs. Taylor moved to the north country around four years ago when her husband was stationed at Fort Drum. That timeline is important because many military families leave an installation after two or four years, but Mrs. Taylor is making the north country her home. She has seen the barriers military spouses face with coming into a new environment and finding a good job. She saw it herself. She came to the area with a master’s degree from Hawaii University, and it still took her six months to find a job. Her history displays how military spouses are normally three times as educated as civilians, yet they still have trouble finding employment. She saw the need for her to help others, and that’s how those six months ended with her in a position and on her way to a laundry list of awards.
Mrs. Taylor started on Fort Drum at Army Community Service as a program director. She would eventually move on to the employment readiness program as an educator. Her job was to help service members, veterans and spouses transition into the professional realm by helping with their resumes or job listings. She remembers sitting down with a spouse who was looking for a career and had multiple graduate degrees. Mrs. Taylor told the spouse that she needed to tailor her resume so she would not appear overqualified for the position.
“It stinks having to do that,” she said. “It hurts, but you have to kind of explain to them that the north country is great, but not everybody is going to have the right opportunity here.”
There are also barriers with employers and retention rates. An employer could think hiring a spouse might mean that they will only have them employed for a few years before they move to another installation.
She also sees the challenge of flexibility. A spouse might have to rearrange their schedule if their husband or wife is deployed or out training.
Since spouses are often highly educated, they are less motivated to settle for the first job they come in contact with, so it was Mrs. Taylor’s job to help them with their options.
Now, Mrs. Taylor has moved on to a job that has allowed her to do even more for the north country. She’s the chief operating officer for Military Wives, which is more focused on talent acquisition. She helped bring the solar panel manufacturing plant to Watertown, which is set for for construction near the airport on State Route 12F. The plant will be built by Convalt Energy, and a sister company, DigiConnect, will build a software facility alongside it. The company Mrs. Taylor works with, Military Wives, is going to be the employment support for both entities. Staffing will go through her and will focus on spouses and veterans.
“Honestly, it all comes down to how my volunteer work has helped me progress,” she said. “Military spouse employment is one of my passions, but also green initiatives. I’m all about helping the earth, so it’s really aligning with everything I want to do. When I went to school, I never would have thought this is what I was going to do but going through the struggles of finding employment, and then helping others find employment, it kind of trickled down to this opportunity.”
She also helped build a Fort Drum network in 2020, which quickly landed 150 spouses jobs in the first year, for which an award was created that started with her and her team. She’s done all of this in the north country, which she says is an amazing place if people are willing to go out and try new things.
“The most fulfilling part of this is knowing that I’m making a difference,” she said. “My mom was always big into volunteering and kind of instilled that into me growing up. Regardless of the size or how many people, it’s all about knowing I’m making an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.