11th Annual 20 Under 40: Mykel “Quince” Myrcik

Mykel “Quince” Myrick, 38
Anyone who listens to the radio in Watertown should recognize Mykel “Quince” Myrick’s voice, and anyone who pays attention to the local art scene should recognize his impact.
Mykel, better known by his middle name Quince, has been a feature in the local art scene for years now, both through his own performances as “Middle Name Quince,” and his non-profit, Holdown Upstate.
Mr. Myrick moved to Watertown in 2013 from Ithaca, and said he quickly found he was able to make connections with the local arts community.
“A lot of the things I was working on just seemed to work out,” he said. “I made these connections and met all these people that were kind of on the same path.”
In 2014, Mr. Myrick and some fellow artists started the band “Out Chasing Lions,” which blends rock music with hip-hop for a unique sound.
“We were able to get our foot in the door of a lot of these places where you don’t usually hear hip-hop,” he said.
As he played shows around the north country, both alone and with the band, Mr. Myrick started to bring on other local artists to play during his sets, something he said laid the foundation for Holdown Upstate, which he started in 2015. The organization is a non-profit dedicated to promoting arts and culture in upstate New York, especially the Watertown area.
“That’s what I started calling Holdown Upstate, because what we’re doing, letting one person get their foot in the door, that helps other people get in there, too, and you can make things happen,” he said.
Mr. Myrick said that initial success inspired him to go back to college and get an associates degree in business from Jefferson Community College, to get the skills needed to run a small business.
Now, with Holdown Upstate established, Mr. Myrick is finding the right niche and sticking to it.
He’s now a member working on the Riverwalk Art Project, bringing art and culture to the Watertown Riverwalk park, and was one of the youngest board members on the North Country Arts Council.
Through Holdown Upstate, Mr. Myrick raised $200 for the United Way Crisis Fund, and has done various projects to encourage music and artistic expression around Watertown.
“The Riverwalk project was, for me personally a big step because it’s something that started with hip-hop in the middle of nowhere and I just watched it grow and expand,” he said. “I realized there’s just a lot of people connecting to people, creating a purpose and building a scene here.”
In 2020, he was given a radio show on TUNES 92.5 and 104.5 FM. From 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, Mr. Myrick is on the air playing a variety of music.
He said that was a particularly surprising step in his career — going from having no radio experience to a five–hour long radio show.
Mr. Myrick has had a long journey to bring him to Watertown. Originally from Tampa Bay, Florida, he grew up homeless, moving between shelters.
As a child, Mr. Myrick’s grandfather in Ithaca took him and his siblings in. A music teacher and swing band member, Mr. Myrick said it’s his grandfather who stands out as an early mentor.
“Every Sunday, he would put together these concerts in the park, and everybody came together to vibe out to the music, kids play off to the side or whatever,” he said. “I grew up with that without ever realizing the extent or the impact.”
Mr. Myrick said he didn’t grow up playing music, but grew to understand the impact it can have on a community through his grandfather’s Sunday concerts.
“I saw how he handled himself, how he was able to make a life out of being a musician or having a passion for music, and being able to adapt those characteristics into the community around him,” he said.
He said he’s dedicated to the north country, and to Watertown, for the forseeable future. Between the community and the possibility for growth, Quince said he’s fallen in love with the natural environment as well, especially kayaking in the lakes and rivers.
“My girlfriend and I ended up starting a north country kayak club, to connect with other people that are doing it but also to let people know that this is right in our backyard,” he said. “Like I said, there is opportunity everywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.