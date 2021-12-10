11th Annual 20 Under 40: Nicole Caldwell

Nicole Caldwell, 39
In a world where it is easy to fall into mundane patterns and routines, Nicole Caldwell decided early on that she would take the path less traveled. That has led her to a fulfilling life of leadership and adventure.
Caldwell came to the north country after completing a Master of Science in journalism at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2006. She is an author of two books, journalist and editor. She has worked for Newsweek, Microsoft News, Thrillist, Martha Stewart Living, Reader’s Digest, Mother Earth News, Playgirl, and elsewhere in print and online. She is a first–generation farmer and environmentalist who left New York City to transform her uncle’s commune in Redwood into a sustainability education campus, artist retreat and safe haven for animals of all types.
“When I moved to the north country in 2009, I had a ton of ideas for a sustainability campus and artist colony with little to no understanding of how to execute on those dreams,” she said. “I leaned completely into the community up here, and have been overwhelmed since day one by the support, love, and acceptance of this area. It feels wonderful to be recognized for the work I do up here but I see it more as a recognition of the work dozens of people helped me to do because they believed in making a welcoming, inspiring place for people.”
Before making the north country her home, the New Jersey native deeply connected with the environment and how she impacted it.
“Ever since I was very young, the environment was wildly important to me. I hung pictures of endangered species all over my walls, I went vegetarian at nine and I used to have my classmates in elementary school sign petition after petition about saving the environment so I could send the signatures off to various politicians at the local and national level,” she said.
She continued to explain that in her 20s, she realized the scale of change required to “reasonably mitigate climate change.”
“Better Farm is my way of dialing that apprehension way down into simple, everyday acts that enact a universe of change on a smaller scale: for each animal that finds sanctuary here, for the organisms living in our healthy soil, for every pound of garbage we don’t produce to help lessen what we leave behind in landfills or waterways,” said Caldwell.
It is with this mindset and passion that Caldwell wrote and co-authored two books: Better: The Everyday Art of Sustainable Living (New Society, 2015) and Farm and Land Presents: Back to the Land (co-authored with Freddie Pikovsky, Chronicle, 2019). It’s her way of sharing and spreading her experiences and knowledge with those outside her north country community, in hopes of inspiring others to see past themselves.
“All you can do as a writer is talk about what you know. Even in fiction, writers perform extensive research into their characters and locations and draw extensively on their own world experience. In my case, both of my books explore the opportunities we have as humans to reinvent ourselves, take chances, and engage more closely with the natural world,” she said. “ It is one of the greatest joys of my life to dig into the ripple effects of small actions by helping to empower people to make different choices and do things that work in concert with the natural rhythm of things. I relish hearing about how people were inspired to install solar, cultivate a garden, adopt an animal in need, or enact tree-planting and roadside cleanup days in their communities after being here.”
And this all brings us back to Better Farm and betterArts in Redwood.
Caldwell, since making the north country her home, says that she doesn’t believe she or anyone or anything changes the north country, but yet that “the north country changes you.”
Since creating this space she has provided college students, from across the country, with a place to learn sustainability; she has created a FM radio station for residents interested in sharing their music and cultural events. Caldwell has volunteered her time for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, managing the children’s room with sustainable crafts and games. She has touched the lives of many people here in the north country and will continue to honor her uncle, who owned the farm from 1970 to 2009, who instilled in her the “Better Theory”: that every moment, every experience, is an opportunity to be better.
“He led by an example of unadulterated optimism, the suspension of disbelief, and a remarkable ability to roll with the punches. He also made sure that when he died, the farm went to me—which, when it happened, wasn’t an immediately apparent blessing. Now that I look back, I have a sneaking suspicion that he knew exactly what he was doing for me by leaving me this place. I’ve yet to find the words to articulate my gratitude for that gift,” she said.
