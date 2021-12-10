11th Annual 20 Under 40: Suzanne Renzi-Falge

Suzanne Renzi-Falge, 36
Suzanne Renzi-Falge cannot imagine doing more for the community than serving as a librarian at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library.
“It’s all about helping someone out,” Mrs. Renzi-Falge said.
She has to have excellent customer skills, whether it’s giving advice about what a librarian patron should read, making sure that a question — whatever it might be — gets answered or helping someone with a resume.
For her, most importantly, she spreads the love of reading.
“I love to read,” she said. “I wish I could read all day, but there’s so much to do.”
A librarian’s librarian, her work has not gone unnoticed.
In 2015, she received a “Love Your Library” certificate from state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, for being an exceptional librarian. Two years later, she also received the North Country Library System award for “Excellence Customer Service.”
In 2019, she was nominated for ABC-50’s Remarkable Women of the North Country for her contributions to the library and for her volunteer work with other organizations.
“I’m always pleased to do something for our patrons,” she said.
Recently, Mrs. Renzi-Falge was promoted to Librarian II as the supervisor in the children’s room, where she organizes all kinds of reading and other events for children.
She’s known the inside of a library ever since she was a teen. When she was in high school, she worked at the Flower Memorial Library as a page or book shelver.
It was her job to put returned books and other items in their proper places on the shelves, in the right order.
She was encouraged to go college to get a master’s degree in library studies.
And, of course, the two people who have the most impact on her career are: former library director Barbara Wheeler and current library director Yvonne Reff.
“They really have done do much for me and encouraged me to go into library science,” she said.
When she goes home after work, the mother of two naturally spends a lot of her time reading — about “everything.” But she particularly likes curling up with a good book on “cozy mysteries.”
It’s not really scary stuff like Stephen King, she said.
“It can’t be too sinister,” she said.
Maybe that’s why Mrs. Renzi-Falge has “an irrational fear” of moths. When she was a kid, someone once joked that a moth flew in her ear and left some eggs, even though she knew it wasn’t true at all. Since then, she stays away from them, refusing to keep her porch light on.
“I don’t have to like them,” she said.
Both her parents passed away by the time she was 14, so her Aunt Barb raised her. That’s who really had a large impact on who she ended up being, she said.
She learned such things as looking at the brighter side of life, looking at what’s inside a person, being kind and working hard.
Taking pride in where you live might be one of the most important lessons she learned from her aunt.
For Mrs. Renzi-Falge, it’s all about helping people and making the community better, she said.
Giving back to her community is the reason she’s become an active volunteer for so many organizations, she said. The Watertown Board of Education member also is involved in the Jefferson County Historical Society, the American Red Cross and other groups.
While she doesn’t like moths, Mrs. Renzi-Falge has total respect for Betty White, the 99–year–old actress, comedienne and animal welfare activist.
“She’s an all–around good person,” the librarian said, adding she’d love to spend a day with her.
Mrs. Renzi-Falge is an advocate, cheerleader and activist for libraries.
Anyone thinking that the library will soon be a thing of the past, forget it, she said. Despite the internet and social media, libraries always will be here, she insisted.
“Google will never replace the library,” she said.
Librarians, like herself, are always there to help people and serve the community, she said.
“Libraries are completely free,” she said.
