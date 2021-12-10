11th Annual 20 Under 40: William Trithart

William Trithart, 32
In a parallel universe, William Trithart might be the executive chef at some hoity-toity fine dining restaurant in New York City.
Instead, he left that world behind to open Big Spoon Kitchen in Potsdam.
Mr. Tritheart, who was born and raised in Potsdam, moved away at 17 to attend the Culinary Institute of America, widely lauded as the best cooking school in the country.
There, he undertook an externship at a fancy Italian restaurant, which he said awakened his mind to cooking at a higher level.
“At the same time, however, it exposed me to the darker side of the culinary world,” said Mr. Trithart.
This included working 12–hour days six days a week.
Most devastatingly, though, Mr. Tritheart did not want to spend the rest of his culinary career cooking for the wealthy, which are the main demographic at fancy New York restaurants.
William thus went back to school, this time at Binghamton University for environmental studies, which he said shaped his vision for the future.
“When you’re looking to make a difference, cooking for rich people really isn’t a good idea, and I wanted to start a business that would be more resilient to economic and environmental collapse.”
This meant he had to think locally, and what better way to do that than to return from where you came?
When William returned to Potsdam, he still didn’t want to open a traditional restaurant due to the demanding work schedule. He also wanted to start a family so that he didn’t have to work weekends.
Moreover, he desired to work with his mom, Rose Rivezzi, co-owner of Big Spoon Kitchen, who was for many years a teacher at Parishville-Hopkinton, and who also loved to cook.
Combining his mother’s passion for teaching and cooking along with his passion for cooking and serving the local community is precisely how Big Spoon Kitchen came to be.
Big Spoon, which opened in 2016, is a kitchen at its heart, Mr. Trihart said. Naming the establishment a ‘kitchen’ instead of a restaurant was a strategy to decipher what they were building to serve the community. Big Spoon isn’t a place where people come to sit down and eat a meal, like at a restaurant, but it does still produce food to be eaten, like in a kitchen.
“Right now,” he said, “we mostly do catering and meal-prep, like reheatable meals that people can pick up or have delivered.”
These meals include entree dishes, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu changes every week, but he said baked empanadas are a recurring theme, and for good reason, too.
On Thursdays, Mr. Trithart said, the window to order food for the next week opens, and customers have four days to place their order. After which time, the window closes and all the food is prepped for the week, to be ready by Tuesday. This allows for more efficient production and reduces food-waste compared to traditional restaurants, where they never can be quite sure how much food to make, or how many people will come, or what those people will order.
Chain restaurants, Mr. Trithart expressed, are especially guilty of wasting food, which affects the planet.
“Our whole food system is a recipe for environmental catastrophe, because you can’t have infinite growth on a planet of finite resources,” he said.
Through Big Spoon Kitchen, he resolved to set a better example.
“I want to inspire people to tap into local markets. Here in Potsdam, we have good farms, cheap real estate, and, above all, honest people who work hard,” he said. “Now that I’m back in the north country, I appreciate it even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.