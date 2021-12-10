11th Anuual 20 Under 40: McKenzee Fisk-Kamide

McKenzee Fisk-Kamide, 33
McKenzee Fisk-Kamide, architectural designer at Gymo Architecture Engineering & Land Surveying DPC, was born in Watertown, but when she was in fourth grade, she moved to Rochester where she went on to college to pursue her interior design degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
“It’s home for me,” McKenzee said of the north country.
Young Mrs. Fisk-Kamide always knew she wanted to be involved in design. She wasn’t sure if it was going to be architectural interior design, but said that she always wanted to be in design.
She loves to see her work in the public, and has seen plenty of it.
“Locally, I have worked on Watertown Savings Banks, the last couple that they’ve done and, actually the newest one that they’re doing at their Clinton Street branch, a big renovation project for there, they’re adding an entire lending center. So that’s the big commercial project that I’m working on.”
She has also done work for ABC50 when they moved to downtown Watertown and also for the local housing community. Mrs. Fisk-Kamide mentioned that the work she’s done for the local housing community is extremely rewarding for her because of the work they do in the community.
“They help so many people that really need help in our area,” she said.
Mrs. Fisk-Kamide notes that one of the biggest parts of being a leader is communication.
“It’s important to be able to help people you work with, be able to work through problems together, be able to help meet new people, answer questions they have.”
She also mentioned the importance of being able to communicate; whether that be communicating to contractors, clients, or coworkers, she says it’s extremely important.
Mrs. Fisk-Kamide really takes pride in being a major part of the community. She is a member of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in both 2020 and 2021. She also is a Business After Hours Ambassador along with being a nominee of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County Board of Directors for 2022.
While doing all of this, she still has time to do volunteer work and is involved in local community activities. She is involved with the city of Watertown Parks and Recreation softball and kickball, Fairgrounds YMCA volleyball and soccer, and Clayton’s Punkin’ Chunkin Fall Festival, among so many other groups.
“The not-for-profits are all important. A lot of them are things I’ve gotten involved with because they’re things that are important to my family,” she said. “I think it’s important for me so I can get out there and meet new people. It’s good to stay involved in the community.”
Professionally, one of the people she considers to be her mentors is her boss, Scott Soules.
“My boss here is by far one of the best bosses I’ve ever had. He is very hands-on. You can ask him any question. He never makes you feel like you’re asking anything stupid. He takes the time to go through things thoroughly with you.”
Her husband is someone she considers to be a mentor in her personal life.
“My husband has a very tough job and I don’t know how he does it everyday,” she said. “Just his day-to-day, he’s accelerated at it. He’s gotten promoted and I think just the way he conducts himself in a very tough position.”
One of the ways Mrs. Fisk-Kamide believes the north country can keep its young leaders is by offering more events with arts and music. She also believes that people would be more interested to stay local if the north country can create better jobs and businesses.
“I think the most time people stay is because this is where their families are. People always say there’s not enough arts, not enough music, those types of things locally. As businesses leave, that’s where the jobs go.”
“Never go to bed angry” is a quote from her grandmother that she deems to be her life motto and something she continuously tries to accomplish both professionally and personally.
“No two days are the same, so it doesn’t get boring, that’s for sure.” she said.
