Indian River’s LaMora commits to Canisius

Indian River’s Adrien LaMora announced that she has committed to play basketball at Division I Canisius in Buffalo. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

High school girls basketball

PHILADELPHIA — Indian River senior guard/forward Adrien LaMora has committed to play college basketball at Division I Canisius.

LaMora made the announcement on her Twitter page Sunday. She averaged 14.3 points per game and grabbed 147 rebounds in her sophomore campaign in 2019-20, which saw her make the Times All-North First Team. She has been playing summer basketball with the Syracuse Royals travel team.

Canisius, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, played in and lost all five games it competed during the 2020-21 season that the school called off due to COVID-19 concerns. The Golden Griffins went 5-25 overall and 4-16 in the MAAC in their last full season in 2019-20.

