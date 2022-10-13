PHILADELPHIA — Two productions at Indian River High School are designed to bring attention to school violence and teen suicide.
“26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa and “Lockdown” by Douglas Craven will be presented for four shows, beginning at 7 tonight. The shows, to be staged at the high school’s black box theater, continue at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Kristie L. Farr, chairwoman of the Indian River Theater Department, notes that Dec. 14 will mark the 10th anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., that left 28 people dead, 20 of them children.
“Our thespian troupe has officially become a SAVE Promise Club through Sandy Hook Promise and just finished up ‘Start with Hello week!” Ms. Farr said in a news release.
Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) Promise Club is the student leadership initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It’s dedicated to the reform of gun laws and the promotion of mental wellness.
Student-led SAVE Promise Clubs encourage and empower youth to keep schools safe. Its “Start With Hello” teaches students to be more socially inclusive and connected to each other.
■ Mr. Ulloa’s “26 Pebbles” chronicles the experiences of the parents and community members of Newtown and Sandy Hook. In a series of monologues and short dialogues, they tell the story of their hometown: the experience of community events, the day of the shooting and their panic, the grief and trauma following the tragedy.
Lauded for its compassion and message of healing, “26 Pebbles” shows how pebbles dropped in the pond can create a ripple effect for the rest of the world.
■ In Mr. Craven’s “Lockdown,” eight students sit in a dark classroom in official lockdown, not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency. When a hysterical younger girl bolts from the room and the teacher follows, the remaining students are left alone to decide if it’s safer to stay or run.
n n n
For admission prices to the shows, the thespians are asking for a donation at the door with portion of the proceeds donated to Sandy Hook Promise.
Tickets may be reserved by calling the box office at 315-642-5521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.