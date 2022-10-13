Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.