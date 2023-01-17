20 Under 40: Alexandra Jacobs Wilke

Shortly after graduating from college Alexandra Jacobs Wilke realized her passion for making her community a better place. A few years later, she has devoted her time and effort into doing just that.
Mrs. Jacobs Wilke grew up in Ellisburg and graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School and then attended Wagner College where she studied English with minors in journalism and religious studies. Following her graduation, she began working for the Watertown Daily Times as a reporter.
“I came home after college to the north country and I realized I wanted to be more involved in the community,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “Even while I was a reporter I started getting involved with local organizations; I was singing in the community and getting involved in local groups.”
From there, she began working at SUNY Potsdam, while attending Ball State University for a masters degree in public relations, and was eventually promoted to her current position, director of public relations.
“I work with a team and we have the lovely job of promoting everything that our faculty and staff are doing,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “I get to work with our faculty, staff, students, and alumni and tell all of their stories. It’s just a fun environment to be in; it’s a great campus to be involved with and it’s just fun to be there and be involved in the community.”
In addition to her position at SUNY Potsdam, Mrs. Jacobs Wilke also serves on the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees.
“I do a lot of things,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “I have been involved in a lot of projects; I’m very interested in getting problems solved and getting things done for the community.”
Mrs. Jacobs Wilke has served on several committees and boards while being on the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees including the Seaway Private Equity Corp. Board of Trustees, North Country Children’s Museum Board of Trustees, Village of Potsdam Zoning Board of Appeals, Village of Potsdam Dissolution Study Committee, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, and the Potsdam Village Police Advisory Committee.
“I’ve been very involved in projects related to smart growth and sustainable development, in particular complete streets,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “I took part in the Champions Institute, and it is a program that’s offered through Smart Growth America and the CDC. It’s to train local elected officials on the importance of complete streets and sustainable development.”
Through this work, Mrs. Jacobs Wilke has been able to use the knowledge she has learned to secure a T Mobile Hometown Grant that will help to bring a farmers market to the village of Potsdam.
Mrs. Jacobs Wilke attributes her curiosity as a main reason she has been and continues to be active in her community.
“If there was anything going on that I was wondering about, I’m one that likes to ask and find out, it’s the old reporter in me,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “It’s just about following those questions and then if there’s ways I can do research and find new best practices we might want to emulate or help research grant fund sources or just ways I can be helpful; I try to be helpful.”
Through her journey, she has learned how much she cares about her community and those around her.
“I care a lot, and I’ve had to learn that it’s a blessing and a curse,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “The blessing is that I really care and I want things to work out and that drives me. On the other hand that can make it so difficult because I would love to make every person happy at all times, but you learn that sometimes there are times that there are no possible solutions that will make every person happy.”
Mrs. Jacobs Wilke also has learned to make the most out of every opportunity that she has.
“You really have to reflect and discover what drives you and what you want to be doing,” said Mrs. Jacobs Wilke. “You have to make the most out of every opportunity you have, which is what I’ve tried to do and try to be useful, no matter what position you have.”
