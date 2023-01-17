20 Under 40: Alexandra Jacobs Wilke

Shortly after graduating from college Alexandra Jacobs Wilke realized her passion for making her community a better place. A few years later, she has devoted her time and effort into doing just that.

Mrs. Jacobs Wilke grew up in Ellisburg and graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School and then attended Wagner College where she studied English with minors in journalism and religious studies. Following her graduation, she began working for the Watertown Daily Times as a reporter.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.