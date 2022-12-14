20 Under 40: Angelica Paige

Angelica L. Paige learned at an early age that she was capable of anything she put her mind to.
She proved that to be true when she became the community programs director at the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living.
Mrs. Paige began working for NRCIL in 2010 as an independent living advocate, but quickly moved up the ranks stepping into a number of positions including the Jefferson County mental health advocate and behavioral health peer advocate. After nine years, she was promoted to the behavioral health home and community based services infrastructure coordinator and later transitioned to the community programs coordinator where she worked to build and train a team that would eventually expand to bring on more staff and programs.
After years of hard work, Mrs. Paige was recently promoted to her current position where she helps people with disabilities live in an inclusive world, in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Mrs. Paige oversees a peer-based program that helps people with mental health diagnoses work towards recovery.
“Loved ones are the reason I chose to go into this field,” said Mrs. Paige. “I saw them struggling, I heard them say they don’t get it, or they read things out of a book. That is what inspired me 12 years ago to go into this direction - family and friends who were struggling.”
Born and raised in Carthage, Mrs. Paige attributes much of her success to those around her.
“I have had a few mentors in my life,” said Mrs. Paige. “I attribute my growth in the last three years to Brenda Bourgeois. She came onto NRCIL three years ago and she has taught me so much in the last three years. It’s invaluable to me.”
Ms. Bourgeois, who nominated Mrs. Paige for this year’s 20 Under 40, described Mrs. Paige as “a natural leader in the world of human services.”
Mrs. Paige has coordinated the Jefferson County Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk: A Community Raising Awareness by Taking it to the Streets. The event also includes a mental health proclamation, guest speakers, and testimonials given by mental health peers who bravely tell their stories.
She was also appointed to the New York State Behavioral Health Services Advisory earlier this year. Her role on the advisory team is to advise the state Office of Mental Health and Office of Addiction Services on matters relating to the provision and improvement of behavioral health services throughout New York.
Mrs. Paige’s main motivation to remain active in the community is her “what’s next” attitude and her hope to better the community around her for the younger generations to come.
“It’s the kids that motivate me to be involved in the community because it does take a community and I learned that growing up in Carthage,” said Mrs. Paige. “The next generation coming up really inspires me to be involved in the community.”
Helping people is a driving factor in Mrs. Paige’s life whether it be helping those within her community, within her team, or those seeking treatment and services at NRCIL.
“It feels so cliche to say, but helping people is what excites me,” said Mrs. Paige. “What excites me even more than that is watching my team succeed and grow. It’s awesome when people surpass me, surpass the leader, it’s so exciting to me.”
Throughout Mrs. Paige’s journey, she has learned that with some determination, she is capable of anything she can put her mind to. She has been described as an “asset” and “role model” in her field of work.
“She is a role model to consumers and staff, and has become the same to the many unsuspecting members of the community who didn’t see her coming,” said Ms. Bourgeois. “She is my role model. I am both proud and inspired by her personal and professional growth. Our community as a whole is fortunate to have her.”
