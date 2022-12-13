20 Under 40: Athena Curley

In a world where it is easy to fall into mundane patterns, Athena Curley’s husband and dog help get her day started by delivering a warm cup of coffee every morning.
And then, when work beckons, it’s time to help others in her capacity as a Massena Central High School licensed clinical social worker.
“She is truly passionate about her career and mostly, about helping others. She gives selflessly and cares deeply, always striving to help others. She has and continues to make a profound impact on everyone she encounters and is determined to make the lives of those she does better,” Monique N. Chatland said.
That’s what the job is all about, according to Mrs. Curley — “to have a positive impact on teenagers during some of their most challenging years.”
It’s a job she has not only excelled at while at Massena Central, but also in other roles. Her work with children’s mental health began when she was with Behavioral Health Sciences North. There, she worked with children identified with serious emotional disturbances.
Mrs. Curley also provided school-based clinical mental health services to three Clinton County rural elementary schools.
She also made an impact at the Massena Wellness Center.
“Athena has consistently received high performance appraisals. While at Massena Wellness Center, Athena expanded her credentials from Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) to Licensed Clinical Social Work (LCSW). Athena took the position of program manager for Massena Wellness Center in 2016 after just seven years of working there. With her credentials and role, Athena has mentored other social workers to help them advance in this noble profession,” Ms. Chatland said.
She was one of two newly hired social workers at the Massena Central School District, beginning a service that had never been offered in the district.
“Athena helped blaze the trail for defining what the school social worker program is and does. Although not in a clinical setting, Athena continues to provide invaluable mental health services to youth in this position. Her clinical work with adults at MWC has also helped a large quantity of people,” Ms. Chatland said.
Mrs. Curley said she receives her inspiration to help others from her father, Robert Rufa, who advises her to always maintain a routine during her day. She also looks up to her mentor, Dr. Brenda Greene, for sound advice, which she practices regularly not only in the office, but during her free time in several roles.
She has served stints as an executive board member for the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition and member of the Massena Community Service Coalition and Massena Community Schools Advisory Board.
Mrs. Curley has also helped her church with youth religious education, and has taken on coaching duties with youth basketball to share her knowledge and skills of a sport she loves and has received recognition for in high school.
“In memory of her late mother, Athena and her siblings created a non profit organization that, among other things, has offered scholarship awards to high school students pursuing higher education in health and human services,” Ms. Chatland said.
“The children and youth that reside here deserve good experiences and positive role models, coaches and leaders,” Mrs. Curley said.
Providing those experiences as a positive role model is something she enjoys doing in the north country, where she said she enjoys “the small hometown feel and sense of community that is support and interconnected.”
She said her work and after work activities have sometimes taken away from her family time, but it’s all been part of the learning and growing process.
“We are always growing, developing and learning. I have not heard it all and I do not know it all, nor will I ever,” she said.
But, according to Ms. Chatland, Mrs. Curley has learned and developed enough to provide a positive impact on others.
“Athena has brought great credit upon the profession of social workers and has advocated for the importance of mental health, especially in our youth. The countless people she has made a positive impact on has no doubt made her community a far better place,” she said.
