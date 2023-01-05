20 Under 40: Brian Krueger

Brian Krueger is a registered architect and partner at Aubertine & Currier Architects in Watertown. As a military kid, Mr. Krueger sees the importance of and value in giving to the community he lives in.

“After moving around quite a bit with my family and the military and not having a place to call home, I like the idea of giving back to it, and giving my kids a reason to stay here,” he said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.