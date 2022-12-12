20 Under 40: Dr. Justin Budnik

Dr. Justin Budnik moved to the region for his wife, and since he started at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care, the doctor has done a lot of good for his adopted hometown.
Dr. Budnik, a 34-year-old radiation oncologist, grew up in Rochester, graduating from the University of Rochester with his medical degree. He said he moved to Clayton about two years ago, when he married his wife, and fell in love with the community through his work at Samaritan.
In radiation oncology, Dr. Budnik coordinates the use of highly targeted, high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and reduce or destroy tumors. He said he initially planned to be a surgeon, but gravitated towards cancer care in medical school.
“Interacting with cancer patients, caring for them is very rewarding, and from there I got into radiation specifically,” he said.
The path to a medical degree is a long, expensive and exhausting one. Dr. Budnik said all the work, to get into medical school and then to graduate from it, complete your residency and begin working in the field, requires the efforts of more than just one man.
“I’ve had a very supportive family, and lots of help along the way,” he said. “It’s not just all one man’s work, it takes a village.”
Dr. Budnik has been able to run a second radiation machine that had previously gone unused, allowing the center to treat more patients more quickly.
He’s also introduced stereotactic body radiation therapy and sterotactic radiosurgery to the Walker Cancer Center, two newer therapies that Dr. Budnik is familiar with from his time in medical school.
“I’m pleased to be able to offer basically, ostensibly, all temporary radiation oncology services closer to home, because folks would have to go to Syracuse or Utica to get the same services otherwise,” he said.
Dr. Budnik said he’s motivated by that ability to provide cutting-edge cancer care to local patients.
“That’s what gets me going in the morning,” he said.
His mentor, Dr. Michael T. Milano, of the University of Rochester’s medical school, has been influential in Dr. Budnik’s life as well, giving him a professional template to model himself after.
“He was just the consummate professional, a gentleman, a scholar and a good doctor, a guy I really respect,” he said.
Dr. Budnik is also the chairman of the Samaritan Cancer Committee, and sits on the hospital’s medical executive committee, a key leadership role. He’s also worked to bring about the hospital’s collaborative STAR Center for Symptom Treatment with Hospice of Jefferson County.
He said that desire to lead and advocate for new programs and better services comes from a sense of community.
“I want to do everything I can to make sure this is the best place to receive care it can be,” he said. “Sitting on committees, being that advocate, is a great way to do that and a great way to get to know your fellow providers, too. It’s been very helpful in forming the relationships that make coordinating care easy.”
He said he’s driven to keep himself on the cutting edge of cancer care, and is constantly learning to keep his practice up to date.
“There’s no complacency here; it’s always about looking at what’s next, what can help the patient,” he said.
At home, Dr. Budnik is a father to three boys, ages four, three and two. He said raising his children in the modern age, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was a big change from his own experiences growing up, and he’s found that having a close-knit community to support him has been helpful.
“Moving back north to where my wife is from, having her family around and a very supportive community, I think that helped soften the blow to our kids, and they’re doing really well so far,” he said.
Dr. Budnik is an avid gardener, camper, and is teaching his older sons the tricks of the hobby. He also helps his oldest son learn ice skating and hockey for the Thousand Islands Pirates team.
