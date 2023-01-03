20 Under 40: Herb Frost

After graduating from Harrisville Central School, Mr. Frost began working in the arbor care business at the age of 18 as a line-clearance tree trimmer.
“I worked there for about 15 years,” said Mr. Frost. “I figured I would try to venture out on my own. My daughter was born, I didn’t want to travel anymore, I was missing milestones in her life. So, I decided to give it a shot and so far, so good.”
By 2016, Mr. Frost was able to start up his business, Arborcare Tree Service, and hire one employee. At the time, he only had $400 for the business, but was able to secure a loan.
A few years later, Mr. Frost paid off the loan and eventually created a very successful arbor care business with five full-time employees.
“It’s a premier tree service here in the north country,” said Mr. Frost. “We do all aspects of tree care from tree planting, plant health care services, diagnosis, tree risk assessment, all the way to tree pruning, tree removal, and stump grinding.”
In 2018, Mr. Frost became an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist, a certification that no other tree company has in the region. A few years later in 2021, he was recognized with New York State Arborists International Society of Arboriculture Distinguished Arborist Award.
“The Distinguished Arborist Award recognized me as a professional in our industry that helps to foster and help build fellow professionals at Arborcare,” said Mr. Frost.
Mr. Frost did not just stop there though, he is now working towards becoming a certified master arborist, a title only 2% of certified arborist have.
“I was very nervous to say the least,” said Mr. Frost. “But it has been a very fun journey, I learned a lot and met a lot of great people along the way. I’ve had a lot of help from the community and from fellow business owners in Jefferson, Lewis County, and some in St. Lawrence County as well.”
In return for the help Mr. Frost has gotten from the community he has created an annual area clean-up day called Diana Day.
“In our hometown we organized and picked up trash around our community,” said Mr. Frost. “It was very satisfying and rewarding that we were able to pick up all the trash along our roads. We had a great turnout and we hope we can do it every year and turn it into a larger event.”
Mr. Frost also serves on the Lewis County Industrial Development Authority board which aims to create long-lasting jobs, assist existing employers to become more competitive, attract new employers from outside the county, develop strategies for capturing more local consumer dollars, access outside sources of capital, and assist the improvements of infrastructure, recreational, and cultural facilities.
“I also recently joined the Lewis County Leadership Academy,” said Mr. Frost. “We’ve had three sessions now and it teaches you leadership. I’ve learned a lot about Lewis County thus far and met a lot of great people and fellow professionals that have like-minded mindsets.”
For Mr. Frost, seeing a sense of community within his hometown is what inspires him to be active and involved.
“To bring and keep a sense of community is what inspires me,” said Mr. Frost. “To see people come together for the greater good. Our community supports us as a business, so to be able to give back in any way that we can is rewarding to me.”
“The north country is like no other place that I’ve been in,” said Mr. Frost. “I’ve worked everywhere and I’ve always had a sense of home in Northern New York, no matter what. A lot of people helped to support us and other small businesses. It’s a great place to live.”
