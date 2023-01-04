20 Under 40: Ian Gilbert

Family. Faith. More than his love of history, of constitutional law, his work as a lawyer and his desire to serve his community, it is his family and faith that have informed every decision Ian W. Gilbert, 34, has made to get where he is and are the core of his future.
Getting married not long after he graduated from college – what he referred to with a grin as “the big event that year” - was one of Mr. Gilbert’s first and most important successes because he had realized that marrying relatively young would anchor him and keep him “on the straight and narrow.”
“I wouldn’t be a fraction of what I am without her,” he said. “I think it’s very important to have your priorities in order and a family sets your priorities in order.”
Raised as a Baptist, Mr. Gilbert has been a practicing Mennonite with his wife for more than a decade, giving him personal context and a guiding force.
“Broadly speaking, my faith keeps me humble and keeps me grounded, too, because it teaches you – I know a lot about who I am from it and what God expects from me,” he said.
There was never a question about returning to the north country after law school despite having lived in Canada, Pennsylvania and, as a missionary for eight months, Uruguay.
“Being able to raise our kids in the community that we knew and trusted and were plugged into for that social net of church and family – that was really important for us... So I’d say we’re set for the next 18 years. Maybe in two decades we’ll figure out something else.”
Becoming a lawyer allowed him to boost his “earning potential” for his new family while putting his education to good use.
Working for Merrill and Merrill law firm in Lowville for a year and the Conboy Group in Watertown for five, Mr. Gilbert gained experience and his mentors, Edgar “Ned” Merrill and James A. Burrows of Kendall, Walton & Burrows, formerly with Conboy, taught him the importance of writing meticulously and projecting professionalism to gain client confidence.
“(That) is harder for a younger person sometimes especially if you’re working with older clients who are used to a different attorney,” said Mr. Gilbert.
He also credited Mr. Burrows with sending some work his way when he established his home-based solo practice a year ago with a growing list of municipal clients while providing the myriad legal services needed by north country residents and business.
“What excites me most is the chance to be the first attorney people ever talk to. A lot of people never actually meet a lawyer. They’ll come to me and say,’I think this is the kind of thing I need a lawyer for.’ It excites me to be able to be that person for them.”
He enjoys the relationships that develop with his clients and being able to teach and help them.
“It just feels like things really lined up for me into a place where I’ve been able to succeed. I think that’s largely because there’s such a lack of attorneys in the area... but I attribute it to good luck and divine providence.”
Divine providence struck again when Mr. Gilbert learned of an open seat on the county legislator as he was considering community service opportunities in 2019.
“I said, ‘There’s an opening here, should I run?’” to which, he said, the local Republican Party, County Manager Ryan M. Piche who is also a friend and former classmate, and a number of other people said yes.
Now in his second term, Mr. Gilbert was elevated to General Services Committee chair in January and is the board’s representative on the Cornell Cooperative Extension Board and the Inter-county Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks.
He is known to be an even-keeled legislator with an eye to preventing overreach and an ability to interpret public feedback with a wider lens for colleagues to understand.
And underneath the lawyerly exterior, Mr. Gilbert is a self-described Lord of the Rings buff who loves gardening, dabbling in homesteading-like activities, rearing chickens for the table all while rearing his children with great intention so their impact on the world will be good.
