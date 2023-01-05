20 Under 40: Jenna Lauraine

Jenna Lauraine, the director of Programs and Partnerships at Naturally Lewis, finds joy in her job everyday as she strives to build a better, more wealthy north country and create

opportunities where they did not exist in the past. She finds satisfaction in “identifying the challenges for businesses and the community” and then creating the programs that help local businesses grow and thrive.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.