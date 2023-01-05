20 Under 40: Jenna Lauraine

Jenna Lauraine, the director of Programs and Partnerships at Naturally Lewis, finds joy in her job everyday as she strives to build a better, more wealthy north country and create
opportunities where they did not exist in the past. She finds satisfaction in “identifying the challenges for businesses and the community” and then creating the programs that help local businesses grow and thrive.
She got involved in her community because she understands that, in such small, insular spaces, there are only so many people willing to get involved and try to improve their communities.
“If you weren’t the one to get involved, there’s not a huge line of people out the door to make those decisions,” she said. “If you want to see change, you have to be the change and have a voice in your community.”
Mrs. Lauraine’s involvement in her community through her job and personal life is further driven by the satisfaction she gets from being able to physically see the differences she can make. Her job at Naturally Lewis allows her to give chances to small businesses they might otherwise not have, and her work in the community lets her see them flourish and thrive.
She decided to stay local because she wanted to raise a family in Lewis County. She likes living in a small, rural community where the impact she can have is more visible and long-lasting, and with her job she is not “a small fish in a big pond, but a big fish in a small pond.”
Mrs. Lauraine believes that, in order to keep people in the north country, they need to first leave, to go see other places and experience the world, so they will realize the joy and comfort this area can offer to its residents and want to return. She believes that there is joy in living in a small community, where the ability to positively influence one’s community is more directly felt and immediately noticed.
“I encourage them to leave and experience other things and come back with that knowledge and the fire to get more involved,” she added.
Mrs. Lauraine has learned that life is unpredictable and it is impossible to plan for every bump and turn that comes, but you end up where you are supposed to be eventually. She believes that “being nimble is very important” in life so that one can change as times and circumstances change.
“I moved during a global pandemic, the most unsure times of everybody’s lives,” she pointed out. “But there were so many changes everybody made that were drastic, they changed how people look at the life we live.”
The best advice Mrs. Lauraine has received was from one of her previous bosses, who told her “a rising tide lifts all boats.” She took that advice to heart, noting that it seems to be the best advice for small communities, where that “tide” uplifts more people and has more of an effect throughout the community if its members want it to.
“I think it represents how competition can be a healthy thing,” she said. “If it’s the right kind of competition, it can be beneficial for everybody.”
Mrs. Lauraine finds that the biggest myth she has heard about business today is how great it is to be your own boss. She said its does have its benefits, but it is also very difficult because it is “portrayed as something that can be obtainable for everybody but it’s not for everyone.”
Mrs. Lauraine considers Doreen Garrett, who founded Otis Technology and now runs St. Lawrence Spirits, a mentor of hers. She said that Mrs. Garrett “took a risk” hiring her directly out of college as a marketing and events coordinator.
“She really helped to guide me through what it means to be an entrepreneur. She inspired me to do what I’m doing today,” she added.
