20 Under 40: Joshua Cox

Joshua Cox learned at an early age to lead by example.
It was a lesson that led to his career path in law enforcement and taught him to be a good husband and father of two boys.
He could have ended up differently though. Mr., Cox, who became a state trooper eight years ago, never knew his real father. For the first 12 years of his life, he was raised by a single mother who had trouble making ends meet.
And he recalled living on Union Street in Watertown in a neighborhood that didn’t provide a lot of opportunities to the young people who lived there.
All he had to do is look out his bedroom window to see fights, drug activity and other kids his age getting into trouble.
When he was in seventh grade, his mother had to make a difficult decision. She asked whether the middle schooler wanted to go and live with his uncle and aunt, who already had four children of their own.
Trooper Cox remembered that he had enjoyed going to their house, so he welcomed the change. It wasn’t so much that he was leaving the troubles of the neighborhood but, instead, it was a way to “hang out with my cousins,” he said.
Looking back, it helped form the man that he is today.
“At an early age, it made me mature early,” he said.
He also stressed that he and his mother have a good relationship to this day.
Along the way, he also had four mentors that taught him about what’s important.
Family friend Art Sboro, the late owner of Art’s Jug, was his boss when he worked as a dishwasher at the restaurant as a teen. The restaurateur, who died in 2021, opened his eyes and “taught him to be a part of something.”
He got to know Jeff Wiley, director of athletics at Jefferson Community College, when he played baseball there, local accountant Jerry Gardner when he was still in high school and Clayton dentist Scott LaClair when he was a freshman in college. (Mr. LaClair is also his dentist.)
The four men were instrumental in the way Trooper Cox looks at life - always do the right thing and to lead by example.
“Everything I’ve ever done, every choice I’ve ever made, I owe to them,” he said.
He’s also passing on those life lessons to his sons, Jamisen, 7, and Jaxton, 5.
Early on, he also knew he wanted to pursue a career that would help people, and that’s what he does working in law enforcement, the trooper said.
“You want to help people. You’re there to help people make the right choices,” he said.
A little over a year ago, Trooper Cox was at Shorty’s Diner when he found himself helping 90-year-old June Wright, a lifelong resident of Watertown.
Mrs. Wright was just finishing up some blueberry pancakes when she started choking and losing consciousness. Fortunately, the off-duty trooper was there that November day to hear a commotion.
The 90-year-old’s granddaughter, Emily, almost nine months pregnant, alerted the entire diner that she needed help and sprinted down the aisle, past several customers and to Mrs. Wright’s booth. After confirming she was choking, he perfomed the Heimlich maneuver.
He saved her life.
The trooper doesn’t consider himself a hero, however.
“I was at the right place at the right time,” he said. “Anyone else would have done the same.”
And the excitement apparently caused the granddaughter to go into labor two hours later and she gave birth that day.
While he’s not in his patrol car, the state trooper spends all the time that he can with his family. His youngest son, Jaxton, has autism. He cannot speak and must use a device to communicate.
When asked who he’d like to change places for a day, Trooper Cox didn’t choose a famous athlete or someone who’s wealthy.
He thought it about for a few seconds and answered — his son.
“I wish he could live a day in my shoes,” he said. “Let my son have a day that was normal. That’s what I’d want. I’d do it for sure.”
