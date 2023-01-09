Between family, community volunteering and a thriving career in gastroenterology, nurse practitioner Lara Niles says she has a lot of good reasons to get out of bed in the morning.
“I’d probably say I really energized by my job. I’m excited to get out. Every day seems to be a good day,” she said. “My kids are a biggest reason to get out of bed. My family and my job, I like both of these things.”
A Moira native, Ms. Niles currently practices with St. Lawrence Health System in her hometown of Potsdam. She says what keeps her in the GI field is being able to help people with their health issues and the day-to-day challenges of working in health care.
“I think taking care of people, I like making people feel better ... figuring out what’s wrong and trying to figure out how to fix it. Those are the two things I really like about my job,” she said. “Just being able to do that and making a community member or part of the community better, that’s important.”
She says she’s close with her co-workers and they know each other well, so close in fact that she doesn’t think there’s anything they don’t know about her they’d be surprised to learn.
“I’m a pretty open book. I feel like they already know everything,” she said. “I think they kind of get who I am.”
Ms. Niles’s nominators said she isn’t one to back down in the face of challenges or unknowns. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, she stepped up at a time when some in health care were re-evaluating their career choices.
“One of the main reasons for this nomination is her leadership through COVID. Prior to working at [St. Lawrence Health], Lara helped start up and run the COVID clinic for Adirondack Medical. At a time when a record number of health care employees were leaving the medical field, Lara volunteered to take on one of the most dangerous jobs at the hospital,” a nominator said. “There was very little information available about COVID, and yet Lara rose to the occasion to help combat the dangerous situation facing her community.”
Ms. Niles said she credits her success in her field to Dr. Rajiv Shah, and another nurse practitioner with whom she worked for years, Sara Crystal.
“She’s mentored me the whole progression of my career,” Ms. Niles said. “Dr. Rajiv Shah has definitely been my mentor this past year, helped me with gastroenterology, expand knowledge and experience.”
Her long-term goal is to start a medical mission to go overseas and provide care in impoverished areas. She said “covid kind of put the brakes on that,” but she may be able to move forward this summer
In addition to her health care career, Ms. Niles stays active in the community as a volunteer board member for Potsdam Junior Hockey and is their registrar.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said of her involvement in the youth hockey program.
Ms. Niles said she stays here in the north country because, “it’s a really good place to raise your family.”
“I really like Potsdam. I feel it’s a little more culturally diverse for the north country,” she said. “You could be hiking one day, and then it’s not far from larger cities, Montreal, Ottawa, Syracuse Albany ... small town feel. Most people feel safe [in the north country], I’d say.”
She feels there’s a local misperception that people need to travel to find quality health care, but she hopes he can change that.
“I would probably say the biggest myth … is that there isn’t good healthcare in this area. There is. You don’t have to really go far to get it. I think there’s a lot of good options there locally for people to take advantage of, instead of having to go to Burlington or Syracuse,” she said.
