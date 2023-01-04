20 Under 40: Lyndi Hill

Lyndi Hill cherishes her community in the north country, and said that her love for it runs through every aspect of her life.

Mrs. Hill, a 32 year old audit manager with Bower and Company Certified Public Accountants in Watertown and mother of two, grew up in Cape Vincent, where she lives now. Her father volunteered with the local fire department, and she has always known the north country is where she wanted to build her own family.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.