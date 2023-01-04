20 Under 40: Lyndi Hill

Lyndi Hill cherishes her community in the north country, and said that her love for it runs through every aspect of her life.
Mrs. Hill, a 32 year old audit manager with Bower and Company Certified Public Accountants in Watertown and mother of two, grew up in Cape Vincent, where she lives now. Her father volunteered with the local fire department, and she has always known the north country is where she wanted to build her own family.
“All our family has always lived here, locally,” she said. “I always knew I would come back to the north country, and live here long term.”
She said her parents are her role models, and she saw their own commitment to the community as something to aspire to.
“Growing up, I always recognized their commitment to their professions and their community,” she said.
She said that same commitment is what drives her.
“I want to be a role model for my kids, show them the same things my parents showed me, demonstrating hard work, ethics, volunteerism, and giving back, so they see that’s important to them,” she said.
After getting her bachelors degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, then her Masters of Business Administration at SUNY Oswego, she returned to the north country and began working in 2011, first at Poulsen & Podvin CPA before it merged with Bower and Company.
She said her desire to work in accounting came from her time in high school.
“I took a basic business course, I liked math,” she said. “I chose to major in accounting in college, and enjoyed it enough that I’ve stuck with it, and have been in public accounting for over a decade now.”
She said her bosses, Laurie Podvin and Liz Bush, have been great professional mentors in her workplace.
Mrs. Hill is now a manager at Bower and Company, overseeing audits for governments, non-profits and financial institutions.
“We specialize in nonprofits and governmental entities, so a lot of my client base are local nonprofits here in the community, the school districts, towns, and villages,” she said. “It’s given me a close connection to those organizations and nonprofits, both in my personal and professional life.”
Outside of her work, Mrs. Hill helps the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department with their taxes annually, and is the board treasurer for the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.
She’s also on the board for the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve been assisting mostly with the financial aspect, the bookkeeping services with the changes in the director at the Chamber,” she said. “Also serving on specific committees, specifically the Tibbetts Point Run and helping with our other events throughout the year.”
She said she appreciates how her work has given her the flexibility to volunteer and have a strong home life.
“I’ve been able to maintain my professional life, while also having a family as a mother and community involvement too,” she said. “Managing all that is very important, and my workplace has been very flexible with it.”
She’s been with her husband for 11 years, and started raising a family in Cape Vincent a few years ago. Her second child, a daughter, was born nearly 11 weeks early, and spent four months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“That was certainly a life challenge, something we adapted to,” she said.
But the community around her, her family, friends and colleagues, helped her through it. She said she’d always wanted to raise her family in Cape Vincent because of that sense of community.
“I knew I wanted to live there, raise our kids and for them to attend the Cape Vincent Elementary School, in that extremely close-knit community environment,” she said.
The natural beauty of the region helps too. Mrs. Hill said she and her family frequently go camping around the St. Lawrence River, and love to get out on their family boat.
