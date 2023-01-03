20 Under 40: Matthew Gayle

Matthew Gayle first fell in love with music during high school, when he realized how many activities he was involved in that revolved around it--like All-County, NYSSMA, and school musicals. “These were all fun experiences that made me see how much I valued music and how enjoyable it could be to do as a career.”
That’s why Mr. Gayle, now the vocal and general music teacher at A. A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, decided to become a teacher.
“I went to Crane School of Music for my bachelor’s, and then went to the University of Hawaii for my master’s in musicology,” he said.
He was so passionate about pursuing teaching that he even left Hawaii to come back to the north country.
“When I was finished, I moved back to New York to look for teaching jobs, and ended back up here at Hermon-Dekalb for eight years, and then I’ve been at Potsdam ever since.”
Unlike others who pursue careers in music that often see public school teaching as a backup plan, Mr. Gayle wanted that from the start.
“I had a lot of friends who wanted to be performers and treated education as a backup if that didn’t work out, but I definitely felt like that was something I always wanted to do.”
Mr. Gayle has now been inspiring students for 14 years. He instills in them the same awe and appreciation for music he once held as a student, and still holds as a teacher.
“I’ve always liked being able to make sure every kid gets an opportunity to explore and continue on with music, because it was something that was important to me,” he said.
Given the nature of teaching middle schoolers, he’s learned to be more than a teacher of music.
“Our district is great about making sure the kids are socially and emotionally healthy as well as academically successful,” he said, “and that has opened a whole other world that I’ve embraced.”
“Teachers,” he said, “wear a lot of hats.”
“Sometimes we’re teachers, and sometimes we’re therapists, and everything in between.”
Middle school, he acknowledged, is a formative and difficult time for many kids, and it’s important to connect with them in other ways in order to ultimately teach and guide them.
“In order to connect with them, you have to do things that are good for human connection in general, like being honest, understanding, and unassuming,” he said.
“If you try to hammer something they have no connection with, you’re not going to get very far, so that’s when I changed my approach.”
“I stopped worrying so much about, for instance, whether every kid needs to know how to read quarter-notes on a page of sheet music.”
Rather, he focused on getting students to listen to and love music. Then, once they’re hooked, they’ll be receptive to more mundane academic matters.
“If you give them room to express themselves, which music is really good for, you can usually make that connection with them.”
He emphasizes self-expression as part of his curriculum.
“I try to incorporate that into my teaching because music has a lot of therapeutic value, too.”
That way, students can articulate and work through their problems using music, deepening their connection to it.
The students aren’t the only ones who grow in his classroom. Indeed, it’s an old cliche that teachers learn as much, if not more than their students, and Mr. Gayle has learned to stay young.
“Teaching keeps me young, energetic, and able to have more fun.”
“Being able to see the enthusiasm and joy my students have helps me to put that back into myself.”
As for the students, Mr. Gayle knows the majority won’t go on to be professional musicians. But he hopes to foster within them an appreciation for a beautiful and therapeutic form of art.
“What I tell the kids is that, when they’re finished with their four years here with me, I don’t expect them to be professional musicians.”
“But I want them all to be professional-level appreciators of music, and to know that music exists for a reason, and that the people who make it are worth being appreciated and noticed.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.