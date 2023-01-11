20 Under 40: Matthew Siver

Matthew Siver is one of those people that makes a difference in the north country that you really don’t really ever hear about.
But, as the project development specialist for the Development Authority of the North Country, he’s been helping small businesses get off the ground, communities grow and bettering people’s lives better for the past 11 years.
And Mr. Siver, 38, doesn’t mind at all not getting credit for any of that work.
He’s just there to help, Mr. Siver says.
“I do a little bit of everything,” he explained.
He helps small businesses get gap funding that’s needed to get them get started or expand. He’s helping Potsdam make changes in the community with its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Program and Gouverneur with its Community Development Block Grant program, creating affordable housing and helping homeowners with rehabbing where they live.
Depending on what he’s working on, he’s involved in making sure Empire State Development funding goes where it’s needed and the North County Alliance fulfills its economic development goals.
His efforts includes helping local officials, business people and volunteers.
“I really work with amazing people,” he said. “They’re doing remarkable things and making the north country better.”
It’s his main job of working on public financing and with underwriting loans.
As for helping small businesses, Mr. Siver gets them “over the hump” with putting together the last small chunk of funding to make them happen.
When local businesses didn’t know if they’d able to survive the COVID pandemic, he helped the NSA provide $10,000 loans to help about a dozen businesses keep afloat.
But there are some projects that he’s more proud of than others.
In Cape Vincent, for instance, his friend, Amanda Derouchie, needed some additional funds to purchase and expand Cup of Joy Cafe, a coffee shop that offers freshly roasted coffees, specialty teas, breakfast sandwiches and lunches.
They knew each other from working as servers at Clayton’s O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar, where he’s still a server on for Saturday dinners and times when they need some extra help.
He had confidence in her abilities as a businesswoman and knew she’d succeed with Cup of Joy. And the changes that she made there fits in with the other businesses along that three blocks of the Cape, he said.
His help with Potsdam’s DRI program also has been rewarding because he graduated from SUNY Potsam with an economics degree and then lived there for a few more years.
And now he’s making a difference in the place where he got his start.
For instance, he and the community has helped six or seven businesses with rental assistance, a program that lowers their rent as long as they promise to stay in their locations for three years.
Of course, Mr. Siver has been there countless times for people he never knew before they came for assistance. He’s playing a role in their successes, too.
But he noted the irony of being involved in DANC’s regional economic development efforts. Before he joined DANC, he worked in collections going after people who were delinquent on their bills.
“I only saw the negative and now I’m seeing positive results,” he said.
Mr. Siver credits growing his leadership abilities through the Jefferson Leadership Institute. A 2016 JLI graduate, Mr. Siver joined other like-minded professionals to learn about a myriad of nonprofit organizations and what they do for the community.
That experience has only enhanced the importance of his work at DANC, he said.
While his work at DANC fulfills his career, Mr. Siver is essentially a family man at heart. He and his wife, Vanessa, have a 4-year-old daughter, Celeste.
His wife is the one he mainly turns to for advice. But his father, Robert, and grandfather, Robert Siver, are his inspirations for his work ethic and love of community.
Mr. Siver graduated from General Brown Central School in 2002. When he went off to SUNY Potsdam, he figured he’d be like his peers and move away for their careers, some of whom who tried to talk to him into jobs elsewhere.
“I never thought I would be back in Watertown to work,” he said
