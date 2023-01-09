20 Under 40: McKenzie Lehman

If there’s one thing McKenzie L. Lehman, 31, has learned professionally beginning with her early choices, it’s that change is inevitable.
“I really liked math and I wanted to be a math teacher. My mom’s a teacher – so naturally I wanted that – but she was like, ‘I don’t know if you would enjoy being a teacher. Maybe you should look at something like engineering where you will still be working with math,’” Mrs. Lehman remembered.
It was a good suggestion.
In 2014, she joined the architecture and engineering firm BCA (Bernier Carr & Associates) in Watertown as an intern after college. Constant change and new challenges are part of what has kept the past eight years of civil engineering with the firm fresh.
“I really like that it’s something different every day,” she said, “It’s nice to work with the local municipalities and help them with their problems.”
Having a positive impact on her home and professional communities motivates Mrs. Lehman. Her people skills and attention to detail make her good at it.
“Her grounded and compassionate nature inspires respect and loyalty in all who work with her,” wrote her BCA supervisor Gregor K. Smith in his 20 Under 40 nomination letter, highlighting her engineering talent, “wise judgement and thoughtful insight” in relationship building on all levels.
With life-long ties providing a window on her personal and professional growth and dedication to Lewis County, IDA Executive Director Brittany L. Davis recommended Mrs. Lehman for an open seat on the IDA board in 2020, and this year for 20 Under 40 recognition.
“When people may feel defeated in our efforts, McKenzie has this ‘let’s keep going’ attitude to do just that – keep these initiatives going,” Mrs. Davis said in her nomination letter.
That tenaciousness supplemented by support from her family and mentors – BCA principal Michael D. Altieri and Mr. Smith – allowed her to pass the rigorous exam to achieve professional engineer status in 2019, leading to one of her proudest moments: affixing her professional stamp to a set of her drawings for the first time.
Since then, she is credited with “helping the next generation realize their plans and dreams” by leading the internship program at BCA , volunteering for career day events and through her leadership style.
“She inspires and empowers those who work on her team and gives them the space to perform their best,” said Mr. Smith.
Participating in the 2015-2016 Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy gave her a path to make a difference.
“That opened my eyes,” she said, “I did not realize that I was qualified to serve on boards. It was nothing I ever considered because I felt it was always older people... I never really knew what the qualifications were. It’s been fun to get involved.”
Freshly inspired from the program, she joined the county Chamber of Commerce board and has been encouraging others to give it a try ever since.
While in the Leadership Academy, Mrs. Lehman co-founded the Lewis County Emerging Professionals group to help welcome and retain young professionals in the tight-knit rural community through fun networking gatherings, volunteer opportunities and fundraising events.
She believes that recruiting young people that love outdoor activities and, of course, snow, is the best way to keep them here.
For her, returning to Lewis County after college was never a question. She and her husband have considered trying somewhere else, but no place will give them what they have here.
“I love being near my family and I love all the outdoor stuff. It’s just so quiet and peaceful... (and) different from everywhere else,” she said.
Even though sometimes “everyone’s in your business” in Lewis County, she “also kind of like(s) it” because it comes from still being friends with preschool classmates. “It’s nice to have those old friends.”
It has also served her well in her professional life.
“I can’t go anywhere without knowing someone, especially on the corporate side. It’s a small world,” she said. “That’s why I love Lewis County.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.