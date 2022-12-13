20 Under 40: Megan Dolhof

Megan Dolhof, Open Sky Wellness. Kara Dry/NNY Business

Megan Dolhof, owner of and certified nutrition specialist at OPEN SKY Wellness, LLC in Lowville, knows that the north country is a great place to put down roots and settle because of the ample opportunities to get outside, be active and disappear into the woods for an afternoon.

She wants to make other residents realize that, too, and strives to help her clients see what a wonderful place the north country can be for those who know where to look.

