20 Under 40: Megan Dolhof

Megan Dolhof, owner of and certified nutrition specialist at OPEN SKY Wellness, LLC in Lowville, knows that the north country is a great place to put down roots and settle because of the ample opportunities to get outside, be active and disappear into the woods for an afternoon.
She wants to make other residents realize that, too, and strives to help her clients see what a wonderful place the north country can be for those who know where to look.
“I want to make the community that I grew up in a healthier, better place to live,” she said. “I think this community has a lot to offer.”
Mrs. Dolhof enjoys the “rural feel of things” in the area and the wide variety of outdoor activities that are offered, like kayaking, hiking, fishing and boating. Being on the Chamber of Commerce has given her a unique perspective to what the area has to offer for outdoor enthusiasts and families with children alike.
“We have hiking trails and ATV trails and snowmobile trails, family friendly things, and I don’t think people realize all we do have to offer. It’s a great place to raise a family,” she said.
She finds it rewarding to give back to the community because of the people who did the same for her when she was growing up. She believes it’s important that young people have the opportunity to be social, to have physical activities and be together in environments that foster teamwork, competition and leadership.
“You don’t think about it until you’re in the situation, as far as coaches for the club sports or even high school sports, they volunteer a lot of their time,” she said. “Now that I’m older, I do realize that.”
Mrs. Dolhof loves her job as a nutritionist because it allows her to help people feel the best they can and she can educate them on what it means to be healthy. She has seen in her job the difference good habits can make even with chronic illnesses, to manage them so that people can live their lives to their fullest extent.
She believes that, while standard healthcare practices are sometimes necessary, a “non-invasive, holistic, natural approach” is better for people and the area. At her business, she provides other healthcare services such as massage therapy and reiki to promote wellness for her clients, a “multi-faceted” approach that seeks to address health issues through natural means.
Mrs. Dolhof considers her sister, Jessica, a mentor and someone she looks up to. Her sister is a “super human” who is a parent, a business owner and active community member. She strives to emulate her sister’s community involvement, her success as a business person and her ability to raise children while doing it.
The best advice Mrs. Dolhof received was from her high school softball coach, Mr. Villiere, who told her, “There are plenty of followers in the world, be a leader.” She took that to heart and strove to be a leader during high school and college sports and now, as a business owner, says she “strives to do better” for the people who depend on her and look up to her. Mr. Villiere also told her to “never be satisfied,” which has energized her to “always set goals” and look forward toward the next thing.
Mrs. Dolhof has learned since becoming a parent and starting her own business to “enjoy the moment” and take things as they come.
She said, “Life is filled with uncertainty, sometimes negativity. It’s easy to get stressed and anxious, but I’ve realized those feelings will not make the situation better or help me make any advancements.”
To deal with the uncertainties, Mrs. Dolhof has adopted the habit of enjoying each day as it comes and took her pastor’s words to “make it a great day” to heart. She said that hearing that twist on an everyday phrase has helped her to realize how a simple shift in attitude can influence her entire day.
