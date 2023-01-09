20 Under 40: Sarah Overton

Although clinical coordinator and physical therapist Sarah Overton has several accolades under her belt, she says her work with The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is truly a team effort.
“I consider the clinical team at The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence my mentors. I am motivated to be better and provide quality services to children and adults because as a team we expect no less. Their knowledge, expertise and dedication to a high standard of care lead the department in a successful direction. I truly appreciate each and every one of them,” she said.
Mrs. Overton has been with The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence for 13 years. She earned her doctorate in physical therapy from Clarkson University. She also has a minor in business administration, with a concentration in health psychology.
Her work has not gone unnoticed.
“In the 13 years that she has been at The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence, Sarah has been honored through the agency’s recognition program for her excellence and person-centered approach to supporting people with disabilities,” Michelle Quinell-Gayle, director of community relations and business development, said.
Mrs. Overton took on additional leadership and became the physical therapy department coordinator in 2013, and the Jefferson County Clinical coordinator in 2017. In August 2022, she became the clinic coordinator supervising clinics in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In 2021, the Tug Region AYSO 1674 led by Mrs. Overton received the Region of the Year award for its success, and was honored with the award for outstanding community leadership.
It’s a job with rewards, Mrs. Overton said.
“I love seeing the progress children and adults can make with intervention, even if it’s minimal. What most may think is a small difference can be the life changing for another,” she said.
It’s a passion that encompasses different areas of The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence. With her passion and knowledge as a physical therapist, she organized a Special Olympics Youth Athletes program at The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence’s Bright Beginnings Preschool, a motor skills group for children 18 months to 7 years old.
“She organized groups for all toddler/preschool students at the agency and also invited children from the community. In the end, over 100 kids with and without disabilities participated in the integrated program. In her role as a coach for this program, Sarah recruited 17 additional coaches, so the program is growing rapidly!” Mrs. Quinell-Gayle said.
To keep the athletes safe and healthy for the Special Olympics events, Mrs. Overton also serves as clinical director for the FUNfitness program, which provides health screenings for adult athletes. She recruits physical therapists, physical therapy assistants and physical therapy students to assist at scheduled events throughout Northern New York, allowing each athlete the opportunity to have their flexibility, strength and endurance screened to help them participate in Special Olympics.
Mrs. Overton also completed three separate missions in the Turks and Caicos with the 1 World Foundation to help bring modern physical therapy to the impoverished country. The education and assistance she provided has helped hundreds of children with disabilities who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to participate in the community. The missions have included a week-long summer camp, as well as clinical evaluations and life-changing treatments.
“Sarah supervises a team of clinicians on these trips to ensure the maximum number of people can be assessed. Special education is slowly emerging on the islands, but children with disabilities do not attend school at this time. Sarah’s team is working towards the goal of educating the government that children with disabilities can attend school and inclusion is important for their community,” Mrs. Quinell-Gayle said.
It’s just another day for Mrs. Overton.
“I am motivated to start new projects and finish those I have started. I love working through obstacles to see positive change,” she said.
There’s more to come, Mrs. Quinell-Gayle said.
“Sarah is on the path to becoming a top leader in the north country because she has a drive to make a positive impact assisting people as a physical therapist and sets an example for others to do the same in whatever way possible,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.