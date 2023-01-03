Steven M. Fox is the Chief Operating Officer of Fox Den Monuments, but if you think that’s all this 38-year-old leader does, you couldn’t be more wrong.
Mr. Fox also serves on the town of Leyden council where he has been since 2013; president of the Talcottville Cemetery Board since 2004; Leyden town historian, Adirondack Central School District bus driver since 2008; Wreaths Across America coordinator for the Leyden area since 2015; and head of buildings and grounds for the Boonville Alliance Church.
He said that some of the things he does are either for jobs, or benefits, but some are just hobbies. For example, he said bus driving is something he does primarily for the benefits such as health insurance, retirement, etc. He said he also enjoys working with the students.
The route he currently drives is the same one he used to ride as a child.
He has been doing work with the cemetery since he was a freshman in high school, he said, when his uncle was the president of the school board.
“That summer, my grandmother passed away, and ended up being the first grave that I ended up digging,” he said. “It just kind of hooked me.”
Mr. Fox said he decided to stay in the north country simply because he likes the area.
“(I have) fond memories from my childhood,” he said.
He said that he has found that some people will just simply leave if they don’t like what is happening in the area.
“That’s not helping anything,” he said. “I wasn’t going to give in, I wasn’t going to lose that battle. I viewed it as my grandparents, great-grandparents, all those guys made it when it was a lot harder, through The Great Depression, through the World Wars, all that kind of stuff. If they can make it through those, what’s my excuse?”
Mr. Fox said he believes that officials should focus on making the area more residential instead of a tourist attraction.
“You need to make this area something that people do want to stay here and have a career,” he said he told officials in New York state and Lewis County.
He said that when his grandparents were kids, they graduated high school and began their career; he’s not seeing that as the case now.
“When you look around, unless you work for the government or a few select places, it’s probably minimum wage, or a touristy thing; there’s not a lot of options left.”
Since he has multiple responsibilities in multiple different areas, Mr. Fox said he really enjoys the diversity of what he does.
“Any given day I can be doing almost any given thing,” he said.
He said a lot of people are surprised by his age, given that he has done so much, and how much experience he has since he is only 38 years old.
“I’ve been driving bus for over 14 years, I’ve been on the town board for almost 10, I’ve been involved with the cemetery for 23,” he said.
As for why he wanted to get into everything that he has at such a young age, Mr. Fox simply said “Why wait?”
“The attitude of I would watch some of my other classmates, other people around, they would spend their 20s kind of wishy-washy,” he said. “Some of them even into their 30s, kind of floating around, not really getting anywhere, not building on anything. I kind of viewed it as I see what I want, I see what I want to do, dive right in.”
He said that he really enjoys proving people wrong but that the work isn’t done.
“There’s always room to grow, there’s always more things you can do,” he said. “The fact that I was under the age of 30 when I got on the town board, to me, was huge.”
All in all, he said he really enjoys the end of whatever project he was working on and being able to say “we did it.”
