Steven M. Fox is the Chief Operating Officer of Fox Den Monuments, but if you think that’s all this 38-year-old leader does, you couldn’t be more wrong.

Mr. Fox also serves on the town of Leyden council where he has been since 2013; president of the Talcottville Cemetery Board since 2004; Leyden town historian, Adirondack Central School District bus driver since 2008; Wreaths Across America coordinator for the Leyden area since 2015; and head of buildings and grounds for the Boonville Alliance Church.

