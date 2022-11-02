Josiah Martin knew taking over the family pretzel bakery would be a challenge, but the next three years would present hurdles for the business that he could not have anticipated. On the morning of December 12, 2020, Martin awoke to a fully-engulfed fire that destroyed the factory, as well Martin’s Country Store and the offices of both businesses in Moira.
Martin said his family, his faith in God, and his own vision of bringing old world tradition to a modernized environment helped to motivate him through some dark days, and after roughly two years off the market, Martin’s Handmade Pretzels are making it into the hands of fans all over the country again.
“A lot of businesses will experience something that really kind of knocks them one way, and then they swing back even harder the other way,” Martin said. “That’s how I have to look at it.”
Just months before the fire, the factory was moved to Moira on the property of Martin’s Country Store, and operations were starting back up. After the fire, much had to be rebuilt by hand, Martin said, including the 19-foot, 100-year-old oven that can handle 1,800 pretzels at a time.
The business broke ground for the new bakery in April of 2021 and by October had fully reopened. A grand opening was held on Dec. 11, 2021, just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the catastrophic blaze.
Martin calls his factory, and the product made there, a “hidden gem” in the north country, and when faced with the possibility of shuttering due to antiquated equipment and methods, he knew he had to do something to keep his grandfather’s bakery alive. To ensure itscontinued existence and growth, he said, the business needed to make some significant changes.
To that end, Martin took ownership of the factory from his grandfather Lloyd in 2019, who had purchased the business in 1974 and opened a bakery in Theresa. By 1982, the business had partnered with New York City’s Greenmarket and saw itspopularity rise steadily over the next four decades.
The popularity of the treats in New York City, Martin said, is largely responsible for the thousands of fans across the country, and “kind of kept the bakery on life support over the years.”
In 2018, partners at Greenmarket reported a decline in quality that would mean the shuttering of the historic business if significant changes were not made.
“There was a line drawn in the sand. This wasn’t going to be able to continue. I just saw the potential for this place,” Martin said. “We’re one of the last pretzel bakers in the country that does this. I know of three others and they’re all in Pennsylvania.”
His motivation to take over, he said, was driven by his respect for his grandparents’ work over the years, his confidence in the product, and the possibilities for growth which still remained due to business relationships in New York City.
“I really see a lot of opportunities in the pipeline,” Martin said. “Going forward, I just want to continue to perfect what we’re doing. We still have a lot more we can do to get out there.”
Martin said that he feels, as a young man, this is the time to take risks, and his overarching goal is to build a business that he can pass on to the next generation, much as it was passed to him.
“My grandfather had been running it for most of his life, and he put so much into it,” Martin said. But, Martin said, the bakery had begun to slide and was struggling to keep up with the times.
“The bakery was outdated,” Martin explained. “It wasn’t keeping up with the times in terms of manufacturing, sales, and just development in general.”
While many changes were necessary, the core practices of pretzel-twisting at the factory remain true to the Martin’s Handmade creed: “Handmade Forever.”
“Each pretzel starts with the twister’s fingerprint – uniquely handmade,” Martin said in a video he produced and narrated, and which runs on a loop just outside the factory entrance from Martin’s Country Store.
In addition to the factory, Martin also oversees the day-to-day operations of the family’s numerous retail businesses in Brushton, Moira, Bombay, and Madrid.
The family influence is apparent throughout the bakery and store, with Martin’s younger brother Johnathan running the cash register and warmly greeting customers. Johnathan, 13, says he sees a future for himself in the business as well.
“I’ve been working here officially since I was probably 10,” Johnathan said, adding that unofficially, he has worked for the family business for as long as he can remember.
“I love it,” Johnathan said.
“It’s a genuinely very friendly environment,” Colton Stickney said. Stickney has worked for the factory for two years and says his coworkers are responsible, management is supportive, and the work is rewarding.
Stephen Ghostlaw, who will mark one year on the job in November, said the learning curve is roughly a month to become a competent twister, and laughs that he still is perfecting the art.
“I still, every now and then, have a pretzel that doesn’t come out how I want.”
That, however, is part of the unique charm of Martin’s Handmade Pretzels, workers and management say.
The crunchy treats have been featured on television and in film, including a June piece on Good Morning America. The pretzels have also made it into the New York Times and Vogue, and the television show “Food Finds.”
They even made an onscreen appearance on the seminal 90s romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail.”
Martin encourages people to stop by the factory and store at 697 County Route 6 in Moira for a unique experience.
“We love giving tours and giving people hot pretzels,” Martin said, adding that the factory has an open door policy Monday through Saturday. “We want people to be able to experience this old-fashioned novelty.
“Our stance is handmade is the best, and we don’t see a need to change that.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.