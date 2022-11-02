Josiah Martin knew taking over the family pretzel bakery would be a challenge, but the next three years would present hurdles for the business that he could not have anticipated. On the morning of December 12, 2020, Martin awoke to a fully-engulfed fire that destroyed the factory, as well Martin’s Country Store and the offices of both businesses in Moira.

Martin said his family, his faith in God, and his own vision of bringing old world tradition to a modernized environment helped to motivate him through some dark days, and after roughly two years off the market, Martin’s Handmade Pretzels are making it into the hands of fans all over the country again.

