Separately, the Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties, and the Family Counseling Service of NNY were serving the north country and their families without any connection to one another. However, as of July 2020, they are both under the same roof on Washington Street in Watertown, and the medical director with the Family Counseling Services, Erin A. Kiechle, and executive director for the Resolution Center Jennifer L. Huttemann-Kall, say they are better off for it.
“We handle tough cases of things, and it’s nice to have the support of each other in both agencies to be able to get through those,” Ms. Kiechle said.
The Resolution Center is able to provide many different aspects that can help families and children, including Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA. CASA generally deals with abused and neglected children. These children are assigned to the agency though the Family Court. This allows for the children to get “permanent, forever, safe loving homes faster than if they didn’t have an assigned advocate,” Ms. Hutemann-Kall said. They also provide supervised visitation and they also have the office of victim services.
The office of victim services allows for children who have been victims to get access to other services when they come down the road. They also have a youth court program which allows for “youth to get a second chance at life,” Ms. Huttemann-Kall said.
A misconception about the Family Counseling Service is that they only do family counseling.
“Actually, family counseling is probably the least of what we do,” Ms. Kiechle said. “We see a lot of individuals, so anywhere from ages five, six on up for an array of things. We see couples, we offer several different groups. Two domestic violence groups, one all women and one all men group.”
Family Counseling also offers anger management, a nurturing parent program, and teaching the parents red flags and risks of sexual abuse.
“Over time we have certainly adjusted to needs in the community,” Ms. Kiechle said. She also said that they continue to adjust.
Being a “one-stop-shop” is important to both Ms. Huttemann-Kall and Ms. Kiechle.
“As Jen has always said, it’s like a one-stop-shop,” Ms. Kiechle said. “We certainly share a lot of clients that are getting Resolution Center services and that are getting our services. So we have the clinical side of that as Family Counseling and then they’re getting other services to help other things that are going on.”
These aren’t the only partnerships they have. They also have a partnership and received funds from both the Northern New York Community Foundation, and the United Way.
“We literally could not be here without that,” Ms. Huttemann-Kall said. “Not just the funding piece, but also their mentoring, their guidance piece, their consulting piece. It could not have happened… The funding piece honestly helped bridge the gap to get us the starter funds… and to this day we certainly still converse with both agencies on a regular basis to look for guidance because they’re the nonprofit experts.”
Assistant Director of the Northern New York Community Foundation Max M. DelSignore said that they have been connected with Family Counseling since they began in 1958.
“We have been a supporter of Family Counseling since inception,” Mr. DelSignore said. “In fact, when the organization was established, Family Counseling in 1958, the Community Foundation actually awarded a grant to the organization to help with startup costs.”
Mr. DelSignore said that the investment into Family Counseling was “probably” one of their first investments in local non-profit organizations.
“You look at their mission and purpose and the services they provide to this community, how critical they are to creating healthy families, and helping with the wellbeing of children and parents. It’s been an important investment,” Mr. DelSignore said.
Mr. DelSignore said in an email that the Community Foundation provided $20,000 for the “strategic alliance” between Family Counseling and the Resolution Center and they have provided 16 grants in total to Family Counseling to help with training, awareness, technological advancements, and capacity.
The Resource Center has reached out to the Community Foundation for advice, and have even reached out to them for projects that the Community Foundation may be interested in funding.
The patients at Family Counseling have seen a difference, thanks in no small part to the Community Foundation.
“We shifted from an all paper filing system, to a digital,” Ms. Kiechle said. “Which was humongous for us. That for our clients has allowed easier access to things, it’s faster, it’s more convenient, they’re getting appointment reminders, they’re able to access their billing digitally… Our no-show rate has drastically improved just being able to have appointment reminders.”
As far as when should people look to get counseling, Ms. Kiechle says anytime is the right time.
“Some people just need a sounding board,” Ms. Kiechle said. “They just need a third-party person that is not involved in their life to just kind of bounce ideas off of, get a different perspective. Obviously there are many that have much deeper issues than that that really need to delved into past traumas… If there’s any struggle or challenge going on, I think that counseling can be helpful for that.”
The pandemic provided challenges for Family Counseling, much like it did for the rest of the world.
“We decided right after COVID ‘hit’ if you will, we decided to work from home,” Ms. Kiechle said of Family Counseling. “We moved to an all virtual setting for ten weeks, we all worked from home. That presented its own challenges.” She also added that some people weren’t able to be seen because of insurance companies and/or they just didn’t want telesessions. They went back to in-person sessions in June of 2020.
For the Resolution Center, things were a little different.
“We started operating virtually in 2017,” Ms. Huttemann-Kall said, because they do work with military families. “So we can may be getting cases in South Korea and Germany and whatever, so we were already prepared to do that, as well as we’ve done supervised visitation where a parent was in another state and the child was here, so we would hook them up with video.”
The partnership between the Resolution Center and Family Counseling began getting the attention of the Resolution Center back in 2018.
“Being licensed clinicians, their creditionalling, their expertise, could provide mentoring and kind of elevate our services,” Ms. Huttemann-Kall said.
The Resolution Center is not regulated by HIPPA laws, and Ms. Huttemann-Kall said they can “fly under the radar.”
The two-year commitment is going well, Ms. Huttemann-Kall said, and since it is going so well, they have plans to redo the commitment for another couple of years until something prohibits them.
They are now looking to expand into St. Lawrence County.
Those interested in setting up an appointment for Family Counseling can call them at 315-782-4483, which is the preferred way, or an inquiry can be made on their website at www.fcsnny.org underneath the “Contact Us” tab, and those interested in reaching out to the Resolution Center can give them a call at 315-785-0333, or email info@resolution-center.net.
