Agribusiness Column: Exports, labor, inflation and consumer demand drive the dairy industry into 2023

Dairy farms received record high prices in 2022, averaging over $25 for every hundred pounds of milk they shipped. These prices helped mitigate the impact of rapidly rising costs of production. Just like every sector of our economy, supply chain issues, labor and inflation had, and will continue to have, major impacts.
Fertilizer prices were up 20% due to inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine. Most farms were able to plan quickly for supply chain disruptions with fertilizer. Farms that were able to order well in advance fared better than farms that could not, in obtaining what was needed to fertilize their fields. Every drop of their farms’ manure production was critical for application to their crop fields.
Other costs of producing milk also ratcheted up. Record high prices for alfalfa hay, corn and soybean meal, all feed components for dairy cows, were seen in 2022. On average, across the United States, feed costs averaged $14.81 for every hundred pounds of milk shipped. This was on top of a 22% increase in fuel costs and 13% increase in machinery costs.
Dairy farms in the state also continued to see labor pressures climb. Like every sector of our economy, finding good people to work is difficult. Many farms are moving quickly to more automation if they can afford it. Robotic milkers, calf feeders, and feed pushers, just two decades ago unheard of in Northern New York, are now common. As New York state continues to ratchet down on wage rates, overtime pay, unionization, and other labor issues, farms are working hard to find ways to survive. Farms in Central New York are now seeing unions form for some of their employees on their farms and most are trying to find ways to survive these changes when they come.
On March 31, the Jefferson County Agricultural Development Conference will focus on labor issues inviting several speakers to discuss their perspectives of workforce challenges, how to address them and then joining me for an interactive conversation with the audience. The program will begin at 10 a.m. with a coffee and pastries meet and greet, followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. and then a free lunch provided at 12 p.m.
Good news for the dairy industry came in the form of dairy exports. According to a Feb. 7 story in the online magazine Dairy Foods, a record high 18% of all dairy solids were exported to our trading partners. A record $9.5 billion in sales of dairy products were recorded in 2022 according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At the International Dairy Foods Association Dairy Forum, held in Orlando, Florida, in January Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the association, said that the United States is poised to become the world’s leading supplier of dairy products. Trade volumes with Mexico, Canada, China and the Philippines hit record volumes in 2022. The demand for U.S. dairy products may continue to grow as the European Union continues to take use their cattle industry as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. You can learn more about this issue by listening to the “Jay Matteson’s Rural America” podcast from Dec. 15, 2022, which featured an interview with Dr. Frank Mitloehner from the University of California, Davis. Dr. Mitloehner is considered one of the foremost experts on animal agriculture’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
The best news of 2022 and moving forward is that consumer demand for dairy products is strong! People are eating more cheese, yogurt and butter. U.S. per capita consumption of dairy products rose by 12.5 pounds from 2020 to 2021. The average American consumes 667 pounds a year of dairy products. Fluid milk consumption accounts for 20% of total dairy products.
We are hopeful that the rest of 2023 will be a good year for the dairy industry. Enjoy some of the fantastic products that come from our dairy industry and remember, a cold glass of milk with a swirl of fresh local maple syrup is “ohhhh, so delicious!”
