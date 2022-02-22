For 20 years, the award winning Home Grown Show brought its listeners a variety of stories about agriculture and rural living topics in a fun, informal fashion on the AM radio airwaves of Northern New York. It was a great run for the show on two of our local AM radio stations. Over time, all good things come to an end, and so it was with The Home Grown Show. In December 2021, we decided that after over 1,000 shows, it was time to bring our radio broadcast to a close. Many of our fans were not happy the show ended, and we appreciate their concerns. There is good news! Over the years we heard from many that our show needed to be available to a broader audience, and we’ve listened.
Starting sometime in February, we will begin a podcast closely resembling the Home Grown Show. A podcast will allow us greater flexibility of scheduling interviews with guests and will dramatically increase our audience. Based on recommendations from members of the Jefferson County Agricultural Development Council, we are calling the show, “Jay Matteson’s Rural America, a production of Jefferson County Economic Development.” The format will be very similar to the Home Grown Show but we will have greater flexibility to focus on a broader range of issues impacting rural areas across the U.S. We already have two people lined up to serve as guest co-hosts when they are available. The podcast, once we start dropping shows, will be available via our website, www.agricultureevents.com, social media, and on various podcast hosting sites. We will issue public notices once we launch the podcast.
Jefferson County Economic Development and the Jefferson County Agricultural Development Conference are also planning our annual Agricultural Development Conference. The conference will be held on Friday, April 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown. Our theme for 2022 is “Who Moved My Cheese, Adapting to the Future of Agriculture”. Our keynote speaker is Sarah Tveidt, director of executive intelligence network for Aimpoint Research. Sarah’s presentation will focus on “Farmer of the Future”. Aimpoint conduct multi-dimensional predictive research on U.S. farmers and was inclusive of all commodity farm production. Their research revealed the psychology of farmers most likely to succeed in 2040 and the internal and external factors that will contribute to their success.
Our conference will also look back at the last 20 years of agricultural economic development in Jefferson County and where our focus will be in the future. We have Dr. Todd Schmitt from Cornell University speaking at the conference to share the results of an agricultural economic impact analysis he is currently conducting for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, at our request. We have not opened to taking reservations yet, but check back to our website mentioned earlier, regularly for more information.
As always, the Jefferson County Dairy Parade will be Friday, June, 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Watertown. We are excited to bring you this fun time to spend with family and friends. As we develop the plans for the parade watch our website and social media pages for more information.
The Watertown Rapids Collegiate Baseball Organization is planning what looks to be a phenomenal program featuring all things agriculturally related! The Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Jefferson County Agriculture Day will be held on Saturday, June 18. The team started this celebration of agriculture last year and it was very successful. It appears they are expanding on that success this year. They are working with the Fuel Up To Play 60 program, www.fueluptoplay60.com, which is a partnership between the National Dairy Council and the National Football League. American Dairy Association Northeast is helping the Rapids attract the program to the game. It appears there will be many fun physical activities for kids to participate in before the baseball game begins and rumor has it, there may be an appearance by an NFL player for the kids to meet and take pictures with! Visit Watertown-Rapids.com for more information.
Those are just a few of the many things happening in agriculture in 2022. We encourage you to visit our agriculture events website and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County’s website (ccejefferson.org) to follow all of the programs, events and excitement of agriculture in 2022.
n Jay Matteson is an agricultural coordinator for the Jefferson County Local Development Corporation. Contact him at coordinator@comefarmwithus.com.
