Agribusiness Column: Recommendations for solar Pproject decommissioning

Several agencies and organizations within Jefferson County formed an ad-hoc committee and reviewed examples of decommissioning plans put forth by solar development companies (SDC) proposing solar arrays within Jefferson County. Many of the plans were satisfactory in addressing most of the issues a landowner and municipality would have in the decommissioning of a solar project and restoration of the land to conditions suitable for future use of the land.
Local municipalities may have review authority over solar projects of 25MW or more through their zoning law/ordinance of a local law. Specific written regulations on solar development are important to minimize impacts to the community, farmland, and other natural resources. To learn what authority your municipality has over a solar project, contact the Jefferson County Planning Department or the NYS Tug Hill Commission for help.
The ad-hoc committee also reviewed existing guidance we could find on how to decommission solar arrays and restore the land to suitable conditions. The best guidance was from the “New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Guidelines for Agricultural Mitigation for Solar Energy Projects”. The Ag and Markets Guidelines are a valuable resource for landowners and municipalities to refer to as they work with solar companies proposing solar projects. The document is available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2019/10/solar_energy_guidelines.pdf.
The ad-hoc committee developed several recommendations for consideration by landowners and municipalities that vary somewhat from Ag and Markets Guidelines and what we reviewed in several plans from solar companies. We recommend consideration of this guidance before approval of a decommissioning plan.
1. Obtain legal counsel for assistance in reviewing the plan. Potentially, the cost of the legal review can be paid by the SDC. Seek assistance from planning and natural resource conservation agencies such as the Jefferson County Planning Department, Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, and NYS Tug Hill Commission.
2. We encourage that SDCs provide funding to local municipalities to hire or contract with an independent Environmental Monitor (EM), as referred to in Ag and Markets Guidelines, to collect and document important site data prior to the commencement of construction. As an example, a County Soil and Water Conservation District may be an excellent resource to contract with to serve as an EM on a solar project.
3. It is recommended the EM collects, and documents topsoil depth over any area of the solar project where soil will be disturbed and the decommissioning plan must provide that topsoil depth will be restored to original pre-construction depths. This is in addition to other data recommended by Ag and Markets Guidelines.
4. Local municipalities should be provided a copy of the decommissioning plan and any subsequent updates, prior to construction. The landowner should receive a copy of any decommissioning plan. Updates to plans should be given to the municipality and landowner as they are developed.
5. SDCs and their contractors, should be required to remove all project infrastructure, regardless of depth of the infrastructure, during decommissioning and site restoration. Solar project infrastructure should not remain in the ground for future generations.
6. A SDC, the EM and the landowner should monitor the solar project site and its restoration for a minimum of two calendar years after completion of the restoration of the site. This is important to allow for monitoring of drainage pattern changes, soil fertility changes and other factors that may have decreased the value and yield potential of the project site. Any problems must be corrected at the expense of the SDC.
7. SDCs, landowners, and municipalities should review all bonding or financial arrangements designed to allow for coverage of the costs of decommissioning and restoration, every five years after the solar project is constructed and operational.
8. Municipalities should consider these recommendations and determine the need to update their zoning law.
These are abbreviated recommendations from the ad-hoc committee of interested agricultural agencies and groups To receive a copy of the recommendations, contact the Jefferson County Planning Department at 315-785-3144 or planning@co.jefferson.ny.us.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.