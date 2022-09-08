Agribusiness Column: Youth career development, leadership and service

With the declining workforce we see across the nation, it is critical that our schools are providing students with the critical knowledge, skills and experience to meet the important demands of our industries and society. The United States is looking at workforce shortages for at least the next decade. Our youth going into the workforce will need to graduate with a broad and dynamic education that meets the needs of our economy, doing more, with less people.
Intracurricular programs that provide rigorous classroom instruction, especially in science, technology, engineering, language arts and mathematics, positions students for opportunities for great paying careers. Programs should provide supervised career exploration experiences and leadership development opportunities which are important in meeting the needs of our workforce. These rigorous programs should introduce service to our communities and society. Classroom instruction that offers college credits to the students is a huge bonus.
This may sound difficult and expensive for schools to create programs that do all of this. It may come as a surprise that eleven schools in Northern New York already have programs that put together rigorous classroom instruction that often offer college credit; supervised career exploration and development; leadership development and learning to serve your community and society. Programs already exist in Jefferson County – Alexandria, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Indian River, and South Jefferson school districts; Lewis County - Beaver River, Lowville Academy and South Lewis school districts; and in St. Lawrence County – Canton and Gouverneur school districts and St. Lawrence County BOCES. The largest of these programs in the nation exists at a school district in New York City. The students enrolled in these programs and their teachers are very accomplished. Some run multi-million-dollar businesses in the area; others are accomplished journalists, environmentalists, lobbyists in Albany and Washington D.C, or work at “Ivy League” colleges.
The program is known as FFA. FFA is usually part of an agricultural education program offered in middle schools and high schools across the United States. According to Dr. Larry D. Case, former Coordinator for Agricultural and Rural Education in the Office for Vocational and Adult Education in the U.S. Department of Education, this approximately 500,000 strong student organization is an “integral part of public instruction in agriculture and is intracurricular, working hand-in-glove with contextual classroom/laboratory instruction and experiential learning.” Dr. Chase added in his April 7, 2010, memo to agricultural educators that the program prepares students for entry into productive careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.
I offer that Dr. Chase missed or was too narrow in his remarks. In my 30-year career, it is apparent that FFA does very well at preparing students for career paths which may include agriculture. I have noted over the past two decades that many students enrolling in FFA have no agricultural background. The students enroll in FFA because they see the value in how and what you learn through FFA, and some without an agricultural background may enroll because they have a desire to go in to an environmental or agricultural career path. While FFA uses agriculture as a foundation for learning, it is not just about agriculture and is not just for agriculturalists.
The success of an agricultural education and FFA program is not measured in the number of students attending a National FFA Convention or State FFA convention. The success of an agriculturally based education program is measured in the classroom participation and the quality of the knowledge, skill level, career preparation of the students that graduate from the program. While we love to see students from an agricultural program go into either a college program focused in on agricultural career path or directly into an agricultural career, we know that for many their direction lies in other non-agricultural careers where the student is successful in life and contributes meaningfully to society. Congratulations to the school districts in Northern New York that offer agricultural education programs and FFA. To learn more about agricultural education and FFA in NYS visit www.nysffa.org
