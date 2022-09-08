Agribusiness Column: Youth career development, leadership and service

Members of Belleville Henderson School FFA attended the NYS FFA Convention in Syracuse during the 2022 School Year. Photo provided.

With the declining workforce we see across the nation, it is critical that our schools are providing students with the critical knowledge, skills and experience to meet the important demands of our industries and society. The United States is looking at workforce shortages for at least the next decade. Our youth going into the workforce will need to graduate with a broad and dynamic education that meets the needs of our economy, doing more, with less people.

Intracurricular programs that provide rigorous classroom instruction, especially in science, technology, engineering, language arts and mathematics, positions students for opportunities for great paying careers. Programs should provide supervised career exploration experiences and leadership development opportunities which are important in meeting the needs of our workforce. These rigorous programs should introduce service to our communities and society. Classroom instruction that offers college credits to the students is a huge bonus.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.