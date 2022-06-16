There’s a renaissance coming to Alexandria Bay, as a half-dozen businesses in and around downtown see massive revitalization.
It’s all thanks to the efforts of Dave and Desiree L. Roberts, a local couple who have pulled together a team to renovate, rebrand and reopen some of downtown Alexandria Bay’s most recognizable businesses.
After about seven months of renovations and planning, they’ve opened up Wake & Bake Coffee Shop, 1864 Restaurant, Skiffs Bar, Born and Raised Gift Shop, Alex Bay Juice Co. and The Korner, a pizza shop, all on or around James Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Roberts say they’ve long been interested in running businesses downtown, and knew that they could bring a fresh and unique take to things that would demand attention and bring Alexandria Bay back as the destination in the Thousand Islands.
Mr. Roberts said he did it because he wants the town to remain vibrant and fresh, attractive and busy well into the future, the way it was when he was a child.
“I had a great childhood here, my mom and day owned the public aquarium for 25 years, and it was an awesome way to grow up in a busy, popular town,” he said. “If someone didn’t step up to the plate, and made sure things kept up, that wasn’t going to be an option, and I want that to be an option for my daughter.”
In the face of so many revitalization projects around the Thousand Islands, the Roberts were eager to take their own projects on in Alexandria Bay. After securing funding and a team to build the businesses, they began work in December of 2021.
They have been working to renovate each building they have a business in, from the former Sun Shack gift shop to the classic, antique building that formerly housed the Admirals’ Inn. Some of the changes have been big, some small, but the couple said they’re excited to bring new life into so many town staples.
One of the largest transformations has been at 1864, a fine dining restaurant in the former Admirals’ Inn building. The restaurant, named after the true number of islands in the Thousand Islands region, has been completely remade with a new floorplan, ceilings and outdoor seating. Dave was responsible for all the carpentry in the building, at each business he owns.
The restaurant will serve a unique fine dining menu, crafted by Executive Chef Mike Weekes.
Mr. Weekes has provided guidance and direction on each of the six businesses, from the menu at 1864 to the desserts at Wake and Bake and the beers at Skiff’s, and Mr. Roberts said his input has elevated every business to the next level.
“He’s on the team, and it’s like having Babe Ruth on the team,” Mr. Roberts said. “That’s the equivalent of what he does.”
Mr. Weekes also convinced the Roberts to change the branding at Korner Pizza, next door to Skiffs, which they’ve renamed The Korner.
Skiff’s Bar has also seen a major change. The Roberts painted the brick building blue, and said while it was a controversial change at first, people have started expressing just how beautiful the building looks now.
“By painting it, we actually preserved the building and the brick,” Mrs. Roberts said. “It could last another 100 years now.”
Inside, the floors, walls and bar have been redone, and the Roberts added a small kitchen to offer food options as well. An iconic St. Lawrence skiff, native to Alexandria Bay from the 1800s, hangs from the ceiling.
Mr. Roberts said he’s been honored by the assistance the bar’s former owner, Gary Williams, has provided as he revitalizes the classic Alex Bay nightlife stop. Mr. Williams sold him the skiff that now adorns the bar, and has assisted in organizing live music for the venue as well.
“The people in town, they saw me grow up, they know me, and they really want to see this all succeed,” Mr. Roberts said. “People are always asking, what can we do? Do you need any help?”
He said he’s very excited to see the interest these businesses generate as the tourism season picks up speed. Most of the employees are coming back for the new businesses, and the Roberts said they anticipate this will be a major year for all local businesses.
“I am 100% certain this year is going to be one of the busiest years we’ve seen in probably a decade or more,” Mrs. Roberts said.
