Spanning seven generations and decades of progressive farming, the Lawrence Family Farm has adapted and persevered to keep its 444-acre business going.

The Lawrence Family Farm started in 1843 as a homesteading substance operation and went from there progressively, with selling hay to those who rode horses in the cities to being a 90-cow working dairy farm. Now the Lawrence Family Farm is in roughly 30 stores, selling beef sticks and jerky. They’ve juked around wet soil, high interest rates, expensive corn and fickle dairy prices. When the soil was too heavy, they nixxed their corn crop and went exclusively to hay. They replaced high interest rates with ultimately getting out of the dairy industry entirely. And they fought against COVID-19 by going directly to the consumer, selling their beef in stores, a farm stand and out their front door.

