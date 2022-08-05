Spanning seven generations and decades of progressive farming, the Lawrence Family Farm has adapted and persevered to keep its 444-acre business going.
The Lawrence Family Farm started in 1843 as a homesteading substance operation and went from there progressively, with selling hay to those who rode horses in the cities to being a 90-cow working dairy farm. Now the Lawrence Family Farm is in roughly 30 stores, selling beef sticks and jerky. They’ve juked around wet soil, high interest rates, expensive corn and fickle dairy prices. When the soil was too heavy, they nixxed their corn crop and went exclusively to hay. They replaced high interest rates with ultimately getting out of the dairy industry entirely. And they fought against COVID-19 by going directly to the consumer, selling their beef in stores, a farm stand and out their front door.
At the helm is Rick Lawrence, the sixth generation to run the farm. His great-great-great-grandparents came to Cape Vincent in 1830. The town of Cape Vincent wasn’t incorporated until 1853, making the Lawrence family some of the early settlers and farmers of the community along with a large number of French people who came to Cape Vincent.
The family began branching out and by 1843, they moved to the location they are in now on Hell Street. The farm was largely an operation to create sustenance and homestead for the first two generations. Their dairy operation wasn’t introduced until Mr. Lawrence’s great-grandfather started it. Back then, besides dairy, a large portion of the farm’s income came by selling hay to people in the city for their horses. The Lawrence family would make bales using hay presses, and in the winter time they would transport them to a nearby train station with bobsleds, where the product would be shipped off to cities.
By the 1950s, Mr. Lawrence’s father, Ned, and uncle, Al, were running the farm. For back then, they were highly progressive farmers. They improved the lay of the land by installing systematic ditches throughout the fields. The ditches were meant to get the water off the land so the soil would dry sooner. The pair, known as the Lawrence Brothers, took it from a 30-cow dairy farm to a 90-cow dairy farm.
Mr. Lawrence was born in 1955. He said he enjoyed his childhood in the 1960s and growing up on a farm. He got out of school in 1973 and quickly became a partner in the farm.
“For the next few years, life was good,” Mr. Lawrence said. “And then the 1980s hit.”
It was an economic catastrophe in the 1980s throughout the country for the agricultural industry. Mr. Lawrence said he was paying 17 percent interest rates on loans in 1987.
“My wife says it’s because of my stubbornness that we managed to dig ourselves out of debt,” Mr. Lawrence said. “By 2009, I was burned out.”
The dairy industry had become cyclical, in that one year they’d have good milk prices and then the next two they’d be bad. Then the prices would be more favorable, and so on.
“I had told all of my kids ‘You’re not doing this for a living,’” Mr. Lawrence said. “‘Go to college, get a job. If you want a hobby farm that’s one thing, but you’re not going to earn your living here.’ That was a very difficult thing for me to do.”
In 2009, Mr. Lawrence made the decision to get out of the dairy business entirely. Angus beef is what followed. They began sending their beef to Tri-Town Packing in Brasher Falls to be processed into USDA-inspected beef sticks and jerky. They started selling the sticks and jerky out of their garage and at farmers markets, but Mr. Lawrence remembers a relative suggesting that he take some beef sticks down to the Thousand Islands Bait Store to sell them. The store put the sticks on their shelves, and that was the beginning of their journey into stores. Mr. Lawrence went door-to-door to stores across the area, offering his sticks and jerky to the owners.
“I have never been a salesman, and the thing that worked for us was the idea that this stuff sells itself,’ he said. “Once people try it, they buy more.”
The Lawrence family gives credit to Tri-Town Packing for their recipe, but it is Mr. Lawrence’s beef. They would end up having Lawrence Family Farms in roughly 60 stores, and it can be found as far as southern Oswego County.
“I never would have believed that I would meet so many interesting and pleasant and nice people as I did when I started this,” Mr. Lawrence said.
Tri-Town later hit a hiccup and had to shut down for about a year. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Nobody knew what it meant,” he said. “I certainly wasn’t going to expose myself to strangers any more than I had to. As a result of that, we’re now down to around 30 stores. I was ready to reign it in a little bit anyway.”
The farm’s crop is exclusively hay now. Mr. Lawrence, who’s 67-years-old, bales upwards of 9,000 square bales a year. He even does his own beef deliveries and sets appointments to his roughly 24 customers who come pick up beef directly at the farm on a regular basis.
They had corn but had to do-away with it given the heavy, clay soil they live on. Back when they used horses or small tractors, corn was viable. When they enhanced their machinery, it became harder to traverse the fields in the soft dirt. Even if they did get a corn crop in, it’s still wet enough that compaction is being created, which harms the final yield.
“You try to wait until the soil is ready and then you’re gambling that it’s going to rain again,” Mr. Lawrence said. “That’s what happened this year with hay.”
Going forward, the family just wants it to head in a direction that keeps it going. Mr. Lawrence’s son, John, is still a large part of the farm. John works for the Cape Vincent Water Department, but he still has a new home just up the road from his dad’s farm, with a self-serve farmstand out front with their USDA-inspected beef, as well as sausage, gelato and maple syrup. John was disheartened when he learned that the farm might not be able to continue officially as it was, but that’s the economic reality. Mr. Lawrence is proud of all of his children no matter what. His oldest son, Joe, works at Cornell University. His youngest daughter, Becky, is a traveling registered nurse in Syracuse. His daughter, Marsha, and her husband live in France. She actually went to a reunion in France with the some of the same descendents who came to Cape Vincent in 1830 from France. And John is happy with his job, but he’ll end up doing something with the Lawrence Family Farm at some point.
